3 exercises to increase buttocks at home

Some exercises to increase the buttocks can be done at home because they don’t need equipment and are easy to do. They help to strengthen the muscles of the gluteal region, making it firmer and bigger, and are also useful to fight cellulite because it improves blood and lymphatic circulation in the legs and buttocks.

The series of exercises can be done every other day for beginners and daily for more advanced ones, but care must be taken not to feel pain in the back, knees and ankles. If this happens, it is important to look for a Physical Education professional, stop the exercise and rest for 1 or 2 days and, if the pain persists, go to the doctor.

Exercises to increase the glutes

The exercises to increase the buttocks should be done according to the indication of a physical education professional and can be done continuously for 30 to 60 seconds according to the degree of training of the person. After the first exercise, rest between 10 and 30 seconds and start the next exercise.

At the end of the third exercise, the series can be restarted 2 more times. That way, each exercise should be done at least 3 times for 30 to 60 seconds.

1. Squat with lunge

In this exercise, you should walk taking large steps and at each step you should squat. When the back leg is straight, the heel should not touch the floor and the front knee should not go beyond the line of the feet.

2. Climbing the chair with only 1 leg

Climb on a chair or bench, with only one leg at a time, as shown in the image, taking care to have a firm and solid support when climbing. Plastic chairs are not recommended as they are unstable and can break.

The higher the chair, the greater the effort, so you can start with a lower bench. To make it easier, you can put your hands on your waist and remember to keep your back straight and always look forward to keep your spine aligned.

Another way to increase the degree of difficulty is to hold weights with your hands.

3. Jump squat

Squat with your legs apart and, when you get up, take a jump and then squat again, successively. When squatting, it is important to cushion by flexing the knees, reducing the impact on this joint and leaving the thigh parallel to the floor, so that the glutes are really worked.

aesthetic treatments

It is also possible to increase the buttocks through aesthetic treatments, such as silicone prosthesis placement and fat grafting.

The placement of a prosthesis in the buttocks is done under anesthesia and sedation, lasts an average of 2 hours and is done by making small incisions in the buttocks that allow the placement of silicone implants. The size of the prosthesis is defined by the doctor and the patient according to the objective, whether it is to lift, improve the shape or increase the size of the buttocks.

Fat grafting is also a procedure that can be done to increase the buttocks or change their shape and, for this, fat located in some region, such as the abdomen or thighs, is removed and placed on the buttocks.

Learn more about how to enlarge your butt with cosmetic procedures.

What to eat

The best way to complement the exercises is to bet on a diet rich in proteins, as they promote gluteal hypertrophy. So, after training you should eat yogurt, take a supplement or invest in a meal with at least 100 g of lean meat such as grilled chicken breast, eggs or boiled fish.

Eating foods rich in sugar and fat is not a good idea because it will lead to the formation of fat and cellulite, as well as disrupting the hypertrophy process. Check out a menu of protein-rich foods to know exactly what to eat.