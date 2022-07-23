7 things to watch out for before getting pregnant

​For the pregnancy to proceed in a healthy way, it is important that the couple consult a gynecologist, at least 3 months before becoming pregnant, so that he can indicate what the woman and the man should do to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

It is important that tests are carried out before pregnancy, in addition to some precautions being recommended, such as increasing the consumption of foods rich in folic acid or the use of supplementation for the healthy development of the baby.

Some of the precautions you should take before getting pregnant are:

1. Start taking folic acid

Folic acid is an important B-complex vitamin to ensure the correct closure of the baby’s neural tube, which occurs in the first weeks of pregnancy, when the woman often does not know she is pregnant.

Therefore, increasing the consumption of foods rich in folate, such as broccoli, boiled eggs and black beans, for example, can help ensure a pregnancy with less risk to the baby. Discover other foods rich in folic acid.

In addition, it is generally recommended to use a folic acid supplement, which should be started at least 3 months before stopping the contraceptive, to reduce the risk of neurological problems in the baby.

2. Take preconception tests

At least 3 months before trying to conceive, a complete blood test, urinalysis, stool test and serological tests for cytomegalovirus, rubella, toxoplasmosis, syphilis, hepatitis B and AIDS should be performed. In addition, the woman should also undergo a Pap smear and ultrasound to check her gynecological health. The man can also perform a spermogram, to assess the efficiency and quantity of sperm.

If the future mother or father has a family history of genetic malformations or if the couple is closely related, as in the case of cousin marriage, the couple must also undergo specific genetic tests. See other exams to get pregnant.

3. Avoid coffee and alcoholic beverages

Alcohol consumption is not recommended during pregnancy and, therefore, if a woman is trying to get pregnant, it can happen at any time, without her knowing, and therefore she should avoid drinking alcoholic beverages.

In addition, coffee intake should also be reduced as it can affect a woman’s ability to absorb iron. The dose of caffeine should therefore not exceed 200 mg.

4. Check vaccinations

Some vaccines are important to ensure a smooth pregnancy, such as vaccines against rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B and tetanus, so if a woman has not yet had any of these vaccines, she should speak to her doctor.

Know which vaccines should and should not be taken during pregnancy.

5. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise promotes relaxation of the body and improves its functions, in addition to helping to maintain an ideal weight, which also contributes to a healthy and peaceful pregnancy.

Exercises can continue to be performed during pregnancy, however, women should avoid high-impact exercises such as jumping, soccer or basketball, for example, because falls can lead to miscarriage, and prefer safer exercises such as walking, weight training, running, cycling and Pilates.

6. Quit smoking

Women who smoke, should stop smoking even before becoming pregnant, because the cigarette makes ovulation and implantation of the egg difficult, reducing the chances of getting pregnant. In addition, it is advisable to start reducing with some time in advance because, for some people, it can be very difficult to give up the addiction and the ideal is that the woman manages to stop before becoming pregnant.

7. Eat well

In addition to avoiding fats, sugars and processed foods, a good tip is to invest in healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, fiber and probiotics, which will provide the body with the nutrients it needs for a healthy pregnancy.

It is important to include foods rich in folic acid in your diet, as well as foods rich in vitamin E, such as broccoli, spinach, pears, tomato juice, salmon, pumpkin seeds, cabbage, eggs, blackberries, apples and carrots, for example, because help regulate hormone production, facilitating conception.

Also watch the following video and learn more about what to eat to increase the chances of getting pregnant: