How to get rid of cellulite (on legs, buttocks and thighs)

​To be able to permanently eliminate cellulite, it will be necessary to adapt your diet and practice exercises, adopting these practices as a new lifestyle that must be followed forever, so that cellulite, after being eliminated, does not return. But for extra help there are several creams and aesthetic treatments that can be used against cellulite with great results.

The first step is to identify the degree of cellulite you have and its locations by taking pictures to be able to compare the evolution of the results. It is normal for women to have varying degrees of cellulite in the buttocks and posterior thighs, and therefore, the aesthetic treatment can be done in the form of a protocol that involves 1 or more treatments.

See in the images below the appearance of cellulite that is most similar to yours:

Grade 1 cellulite

The treatment for grade 1 cellulite, which is perceived when the skin is pressed, can be done at home with a weekly exfoliation with coffee grounds and the application of cellulite creams, such as Vichy’s Liposyne or Avon’s Cellu-sculpt. , 1 to 2 times a day, every day.

To make the homemade treatment for cellulite with coffee, just mix a little coffee grounds with a little liquid soap and rub on the cellulite areas, through quick and circular movements. This activates local blood circulation and drains excess fluids, helping to eliminate cellulite.

Another option is the Beurer cellulite massager, for example, as the massage promotes the stimulation of blood circulation, eliminating cellulite.

Grade 2 cellulite

The treatment for grade 2 cellulite, which is characterized by slight undulations in the skin when the woman is standing, can be done with weekly sessions of lymphatic drainage, as it helps to eliminate excess liquids that favor cellulite.

In addition, anti-cellulite creams can also be used daily, such as the Savre cellulite reducing cream or Nívea’s Goodbye Cellulite, for example.

The Mary Kay cellulite treatment is also a great option, as it consists of 2 creams, one to be applied during the day and the other at night, which help to fight cellulite, as well as the massager that should also be used on cellulite. two.

Grade 3 cellulite

The treatment for grade 3 cellulite, which is characterized by holes in the skin when the woman is standing, can be done with aesthetic treatments such as:

3 Mhz ultrasound or lipocavitation: they break down the fat cells that cause cellulite, causing them to be eliminated by the body, also helping to fight sagging, being a great treatment option for cellulite and sagging.

they break down the fat cells that cause cellulite, causing them to be eliminated by the body, also helping to fight sagging, being a great treatment option for cellulite and sagging. Heccus: promotes the breakdown of fat cells and activating the circulation of the lymphatic system, facilitating muscle strengthening and helping to eliminate cellulite. This is a treatment for cellulite and localized fat and should be done at least 2 times a week, and the results are visible after 10 sessions.

Whatever the treatment for Grade 3 cellulite, it must be supplemented with lymphatic drainage to remove the accumulated fluids that are responsible for cellulite.

Grade 4 cellulite

The treatment for grade 4 cellulite, which is characterized by sagging and holes in the skin that are easily seen in any position, can be done with aesthetic treatments, such as:

Electrolipolysis: a low frequency electrical current is applied through acupuncture needles inserted into the skin that act directly on fat cells, promoting their destruction;

a low frequency electrical current is applied through acupuncture needles inserted into the skin that act directly on fat cells, promoting their destruction; Russian chain: electrodes are used that stimulate the involuntary contraction of muscles, leading to their strengthening and toning, which help to eliminate fat and sagging skin;

electrodes are used that stimulate the involuntary contraction of muscles, leading to their strengthening and toning, which help to eliminate fat and sagging skin; Carboxytherapy: Several injections of carbon dioxide are applied to the skin that will act by activating local blood circulation, promoting tissue oxygenation, fat breakdown and collagen formation that is responsible for the firmness and elasticity of the skin. See more about this treatment.

Lymphatic drainage should also complement the treatment, as well as exercises to completely eliminate the fat nodules in the treated region.

Exercises to do at home

Those who do not have time to exercise daily in a gym can choose to ride a bike, rollerblade, walk or run because these exercises also help to fight excess weight, eliminating accumulated fat, contributing to the elimination of cellulite. To complement, you can do the following localized exercises:

Exercise 1 – Squat

Standing, keep your legs slightly apart and bend your knees a little, keeping your feet flat on the floor. Make the movement as if you were going to sit in a chair and return to the starting position slowly, contracting your butt muscles a lot. Do this exercise for 1 minute, rest for 30 seconds and repeat the exercise for another 1 minute.

Exercise 2 – Pelvic Lift

Lying on your back, bend your legs and keep your feet flat on the floor. Lift your butt off the floor as far as you can without taking your feet off the floor, squeezing your butt muscles hard. Do this exercise for 1 minute, rest for 30 seconds and repeat the exercise for another 1 minute.

A trainer can indicate a complete series of exercises that can be done in the gym or at home, to improve the quality of life, eliminate fat and enhance the treatment against cellulite and a physical therapist specializing in dermato functional physiotherapy can evaluate and recommend the most appropriate cellulite treatment in an individualized way.

proper food

To combat cellulite, it is also important to adapt your diet, avoiding eating foods rich in fat and sugar, preferring healthy foods such as vegetables, leafy vegetables, whole grains, or always in the simple version, without ready-made sauces. It is still recommended to drink about 2 liters of water and green tea, without sugar, throughout the day to eliminate toxins.

Each person has an individual need for the amount of calories and proteins, vitamins and minerals they need to consume per day, and therefore, a consultation with a nutritionist can be indicated to adapt the food, according to the needs and personal taste.

Check out the video below for some tips to beat cellulite: