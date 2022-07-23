How is treatment for donovanosis done?

Since donovanosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria, treatment is usually done with the use of antibiotics to eliminate the infection.

The most commonly used antibiotics are:

Azithromycin;

Doxycycline;

Ciprofloxacin;

Erythromycin;

Sulfamethoxazole.

The choice of antibiotic should be made by a general practitioner, urologist or an infectious disease specialist, according to the symptoms presented and the clinical history of each person. However, it is normal to take one of these antibiotics for at least 3 weeks in a row and keep using it until the sores in the genital area are completely healed.

If the symptoms of donovanosis do not improve within the first few days of treatment, it may be necessary to go back to the doctor to add another antibiotic, usually an aminoglycoside, such as gentamicin, for example.

Care during treatment

In addition to taking the antibiotic according to the indicated plan, during treatment it is very important to make regular consultations with the doctor so that the evolution of the disease is correctly evaluated, being able to change the antibiotic if necessary. Ideally, the intimate region should be kept clean to prevent wound infection and facilitate healing of the site.

In addition, it is advised to avoid sexual contact or use condoms to prevent transmission of the infection until the symptoms have completely disappeared and treatment has ended.

If you have had sexual contact in the last 60 days before the diagnosis of donovanosis, it is also important to inform the partner so that they can see a doctor and evaluate the possibility of also having the infection, starting treatment if necessary.

signs of improvement

The main symptom of improvement of donovanosis is the healing of the wound that normally appears in the genital region. Thus, to confirm the cure of the disease, it is very important to go to the doctor, even after the wound has disappeared, for tests.

signs of worsening

Signs of worsening are more common when treatment is not started in time or when the selected antibiotic is not having any effect. In these situations, it is common for the wound not to show signs of healing and for it to get worse, getting bigger and bleeding more.

If there are signs of worsening, it is advisable to return to the doctor to assess the need to change the antibiotic that was being used, for another one that may have a better effect. Sometimes, the doctor may even order a profile test of antibiotic sensitivity and resistance, to know which ones may be most effective in treatment.