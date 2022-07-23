Gluteoplasty: what is it and how is the surgery performed?

Gluteoplasty is the procedure for augmenting the buttocks, with the aim of reshaping the region, restoring the contour, shape and size of the buttocks, for aesthetic purposes or to correct deformities, due to accident sequelae, or diseases, for example.

Generally, the surgery is performed with the implantation of silicone prostheses, but another option is the fat graft taken from liposuction from another part of the body, and it usually generates good aesthetic results, with few scars.

This surgery costs, on average, from R$10,000.00 to R$15,000.00, depending on the location and the surgeon who will perform the procedure.

How is the surgery done

Gluteoplasty is performed by the plastic surgeon, in a surgical center, and can be done in 2 ways:

silicone prostheses : The surgeon will make two small incisions in the upper part of the buttocks and place the silicone implants, which are usually oval or round in shape. The size of the prosthesis is chosen by the patient, together with the plastic surgeon, according to the aesthetic goals and technique of the surgery, but it usually contains about 350 ml. The most modern prostheses are safer, with silicone gel filling, capable of withstanding pressure, including falls. Learn more about butt silicone: who can put it on, risks and care.

belly fat: remodeling with fat grafting, also called fat grafting, is done with the introduction of fat cells in the buttocks, which were extracted by liposuction from another region of the body, such as the belly and legs. For this reason, it is possible to combine gluteoplasty with liposuction, which is liposculpture, in the same surgery.

The average time of the procedure varies around 3 to 5 hours, with anesthesia that can be epidural or general, requiring only one day of hospitalization. Before surgery, the doctor will carry out a preoperative evaluation, with a physical examination and blood tests, to detect changes that may pose a risk to surgery, such as high blood pressure, anemia or risk of bleeding.

How is the recovery

Some care that the person should have after the surgery are:

Take painkillers and anti-inflammatories prescribed by the doctor, such as diclofenac and ketoprofen, to relieve pain;

Lie on your stomach, or, if you prefer to lie on your back, support three pillows on the back of your thighs, so that your buttocks are not completely supported on the mattress, with the head of the bed elevated 30 degrees;

Avoid sitting for 2 weeks;

Avoid exerting yourself in the first days, starting exercises with long walks after 30 days, and other more intense physical activities after 6 weeks.

The results begin to be seen after the second week of the operation, as the local swelling decreases, but, however, the definitive results are only considered after 18 months of the procedure and, in some cases, touch-up surgeries may be necessary.

The plastic surgeon will follow up after the surgery, and the replacement of the prosthesis is only necessary in case of ruptures, changes in shape, infection or rejection by the body.