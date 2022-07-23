Ultrasound in physiotherapy: what is it for and how to use it correctly

Ultrasound physiotherapy treatment can be done to treat joint inflammation and lower back pain, for example, as it is able to stimulate the inflammatory cascade and decrease pain, swelling and muscle spasms.

Ultrasound physiotherapy can be used in two ways:

continuous ultrasound where waves are emitted without interruptions and which produces thermal effects, altering the metabolism and permeability of cells, helping wound healing and reducing swelling, being also more effective in the treatment of chronic injuries;

pulsatile ultrasoundwaves waves are emitted with small interruptions, which does not produce thermal effects, but is also capable of stimulating healing and reducing inflammatory signs, being more indicated in the treatment of acute injuries.

Ultrasound physiotherapy is a very effective and painless type of treatment. The number of physiotherapy sessions varies according to the type and degree of the injury, so it should always be evaluated by the physiotherapist himself before starting the procedure. However, it is not recommended to use ultrasound daily for more than 20 days.

Ultrasound physiotherapy is done with the aim of increasing local blood flow and thus favoring the inflammatory cascade, reducing swelling and stimulating inflammatory cells, thus promoting healing, tissue remodeling and decreasing edema, pain and muscle spasms.

This treatment is indicated for the treatment of:

Osteoarthritis;

Inflammation of the joints;

Backache;

Bursitis;

Chronic or acute illness or pain;

Muscle spasms;



In addition, in aesthetics, 3 Mhz ultrasound can be used to combat cellulite, for example.

How to use ultrasound

The ultrasound must be used correctly, placing a layer of conductive gel directly on the affected area and then attaching the head of the equipment, making slow movements, in a circular, figure-8 shape, from top to bottom, or from side to side. the other, but can never stand still on the same spot.

The equipment can be adjusted as needed, and can be adjusted as follows:

wave frequency:

1Mhz – deep injuries such as muscles, tendons

3 MHz: has a lower wave penetration capacity, being indicated to treat skin disorders.

Intensity:

0.5 to 1.6 W/cm2: the lower intensity treats structures closer to the skin, while the higher intensity treats deeper regions, such as bone damage

Issue type:

Continuous: for chronic injuries where heat is indicated

Pulsatile: for acute injuries where heat is contraindicated

Work cycle:

1:2 (50%): subacute phase

1:5 (20%): acute phase, tissue repair

The ultrasound can also be used in underwater mode, placing the head inside a basin with water, being ideal for structures such as the hands, wrist or fingers, where it would be very difficult to couple the entire era of the equipment. In this case, it is not necessary to put gel on the skin, but the structure to be treated and the head of the equipment must remain immersed in water, and in this case the equipment does not necessarily need to always be in direct contact with the skin, there may be a small distance.

How does ultrasound work?

Ultrasound treatment promotes the release of heat to tissues such as tendons, muscles and joints, decreasing symptoms of inflammation and promoting tissue regeneration. This treatment is not painful, has no side effects and is performed using a transducer capable of generating electrical currents of alternating frequencies and capable of penetrating the tissue and stimulating blood flow in the region.

The sound waves released through the transducer penetrate the tissue according to the type of medium being used, ie gel or lotion, quality of the transducer, treatment surface and the type of lesion to be treated. Normally the bones and the region where the tendons connect have a low absorption capacity and it is recommended to carry out another type of treatment or the use of a lower frequency of ultrasound.

The ability of waves to penetrate the tissue is inversely proportional to the applied frequency, and can vary between 0.5 and 5 MHz, with the frequency normally used being between 1 and 3 MHz.

Contraindications of ultrasound in physical therapy

This type of treatment, however, should not be used in some situations, such as in case of advanced osteoporosis, presence of prostheses, pregnancy, active cancer and areas treated with radiotherapy or that have varicose veins, and another option of physical therapy treatment should be chosen. .