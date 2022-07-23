What to eat to increase fertility

Foods that increase fertility are those that help produce sex hormones and stimulate the formation of eggs and sperm, such as foods rich in zinc, vitamin B6, fatty acids, omega 3 and 6 and vitamin E.

Thus, to increase the fertility of both men and women, dried fruits, oats, broccoli, fatty fish and sunflower seeds, for example, can be consumed. However, there are also some foods that can decrease fertility and should be avoided, such as coffee, foods with flour and refined sugar, such as cakes and cookies, for example, as large amounts of vitamins and minerals are used to be processed by the body. body, decreasing the availability of these nutrients to promote the production of hormones.

Foods to increase fertility

To increase fertility through food, it is recommended to consume foods capable of stimulating hormone production and, consequently, favoring the production and release of viable eggs and sperm. So, the foods that can help with fertility are:

Foods rich in zinc which is an essential mineral in the reproductive health of men and women, such as oysters, meats, dried fruits, egg yolks, rye and oats;

which is an essential mineral in the reproductive health of men and women, such as oysters, meats, dried fruits, egg yolks, rye and oats; Foods with Vitamin B6 which together with zinc favors the production of sex hormones, such as cauliflower, watercress, banana and broccoli, for example;

which together with zinc favors the production of sex hormones, such as cauliflower, watercress, banana and broccoli, for example; Foods with fatty acids and omega 3 and 6 such as oily fish and seeds;

such as oily fish and seeds; Foods rich in vitamin Ewhich is essential for improving the health of eggs and sperm, such as sunflower seeds, for example.

These foods should be consumed every day and according to the nutritionist’s guidance, in order to avoid nutritional deficiencies.

Watch the following video and check out the foods that contribute to increasing fertility:

Foods to increase male fertility

Foods to increase male fertility are those rich in chromium, as this mineral is important for the manufacture of sperm, and it is recommended to consume wholegrain or rye bread, green peppers, eggs and chicken.

In addition, it is interesting that men consume foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, for example, as this vitamin protects sperm and helps to increase their number.

What to eat to increase female fertility

In addition to foods rich in zinc, vitamin B6, fatty acids and omega 3 and 6, women should consume antioxidant foods to stimulate the production of sex hormones and egg development, such as:

Vitamin A or beta-carotene, such as carrots, sweet potatoes, dried apricots, squash and watercress;

or beta-carotene, such as carrots, sweet potatoes, dried apricots, squash and watercress; Vitamin C such as green vegetables, peppers, kiwi, tomatoes and citrus fruits;

such as green vegetables, peppers, kiwi, tomatoes and citrus fruits; ​ Vitamin E such as dried fruits, seeds, fatty fish, avocados, beans and sweet potatoes;

such as dried fruits, seeds, fatty fish, avocados, beans and sweet potatoes; Selenium such as Brazil nuts, sesame seeds, tuna, cabbage and whole grains;

such as Brazil nuts, sesame seeds, tuna, cabbage and whole grains; Zinc such as meat, fish, oysters, seeds, nuts, eggs and leafy green vegetables;

such as meat, fish, oysters, seeds, nuts, eggs and leafy green vegetables; Phytonutrients found in fruits and vegetables of all colors, such as red beets, blue blueberries, orange apricots, yellow peppers, pink grapefruits and leafy green vegetables.

In a diet to increase female fertility, you should eat at least five servings of vegetables and fruits of different colors a day, in addition to consuming dried fruits and seeds once a day. See how to do home treatment for women’s fertility.