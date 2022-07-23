How to treat baby stye

To treat baby or child stye, it is recommended to place a warm compress on the eye 3 to 4 times a day to help relieve the symptoms of the sty, decreasing the discomfort felt by the child.

Usually, a child’s stye heals on its own after about 5 days, so it is not necessary to use antibiotic ointments to treat the problem. However, if the symptoms do not improve after 1 week, it is recommended to consult the pediatrician to start a more specific treatment, which may include antibiotic ointments, for example.

In the case of styes in babies under 3 months of age, it is always advisable to go to the pediatrician before starting any type of treatment at home.

How to make warm compresses

To make the warm compresses, just fill a glass with warm filtered water and check the temperature so it’s not too hot so you don’t burn your baby’s eye. If the water is at the right temperature, you should dip a clean gauze in the water, remove the excess and put it in the eye with the sty for about 5 to 10 minutes.

Warm compresses should be placed in the eye of the baby or child about 3 to 4 times a day, being a great tip to put them when the baby is sleeping or breastfeeding.

See another way to make compresses with medicinal plants to speed up recovery.

How to speed up stye recovery

During the treatment of stye in the baby, it is necessary to take some care, such as:

Do not squeeze or pop the sty, as this can make the infection worse.

Use a new gauze each time you make the warm compress, as the bacteria remain in the gauze, worsening the infection;

Use a new gauze for each eye, in case there is stye in both eyes, to prevent the bacteria from spreading;

Wash your hands after making the warm compress on the baby, to avoid catching the bacteria;

Wash the baby’s hands several times a day, as he can touch the sty and pick up the other person;

Wipe the eye with warm gauze when the pus from the stye starts to come out to remove all the pus and clean the baby’s eye.

The baby with stye can go to day care or, in the case of the child, to school, as there is no risk of passing the inflammation on to other children. However, it is recommended to use a warm compress before he leaves the house and when he returns to relieve discomfort.

In addition, whenever possible, you should ask the teacher, or another responsible adult, to be careful to prevent the child from playing in sandboxes or playgrounds with dirt, as they can end up putting their hands over their eyes and making it worse. the inflammation.

When to go to the pediatrician

Although styes can be treated at home in most cases, it is recommended to see a pediatrician when styes appear in babies younger than 3 months, take more than 8 days to disappear, or when a fever rises above 38°C.

In addition, if the stye reappears shortly after it has disappeared, it is also advisable to consult a doctor, as it may indicate the presence of a microorganism that needs to be eliminated with a specific remedy.