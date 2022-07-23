Thyroid surgery: how it is done, main types and recovery

Thyroid surgery is done to treat thyroid problems such as nodules, cysts, an enlarged thyroid or cancer, and can be total or partial, depending on whether or not the gland is removed completely.

Generally, this surgery, known as thyroidectomy, is delicate as they are close to veins, arteries, nerves and muscles essential to life, however, it is common for there to be no complications, even in cases of cancer, and changes in voice or bruising are infrequent.

thyroid location

Recovery from surgery is simple, and it is necessary to avoid making efforts to avoid swelling and bleeding at the cut site, leaving a scar on the neck.

Types of surgery to remove the thyroid

Thyroid surgery is performed under general anesthesia and during the operation, which takes about 2 hours, the doctor makes a cut in the neck allowing the thyroid to be observed and removed.

Generally, before thyroid surgery, you should fast for 8 hours and not take some drugs in the previous 10 days, such as AAS, Bufferin or Melhoral, for example, because they increase the risk of bleeding during surgery and in the postoperative period that can impair healing. The main types of surgery are:

Total thyroidectomy: It consists of completely removing the thyroid, with the need for hormone replacement.

Lobectomy or Hemithyroidectomy: It consists of removing only one side and also the isthmus, which is the part that joins the two sides, leaving half of the thyroid working normally. It may be indicated in case of papillary or follicular thyroid cancer, and needs evaluation for the need for hormone replacement.

Cervical dissection: In some cases, in addition to removing the thyroid, it may be necessary to remove the lymph nodes close to the thyroid and in the cervical, when they are affected or to prevent them from being affected, especially in case of medullary or anaplastic thyroid cancer. In the case of follicular or papillary cancer, the doctor may not see a need for neck dissection if the biopsy indicates that they are unaffected.

right after surgery 3 days after surgery

In most cases, you can go home the next day, staying in the hospital for 1 or 2 days, as complications are minimal. However, it is not possible to study or work in the first week after the surgery.

The doctor can also decide whether it is necessary to carry out treatment with radioactive iodine, which serves to completely eliminate any trace of malignant cells. Learn all about Radioactive Iodine.

What is recovery like after having your thyroid removed?

The postoperative period of thyroid surgery lasts about 15 days and during this time you should avoid physical exertion, such as running or intense domestic activities to avoid the development of swelling and bleeding at the cut site. Nonetheless, no need for complete rest, being able, in most cases, to walk, work and move the neck in the week following the operation.

After leaving the operating room, you can have a drain in the neck, to remove excess fluid with blood and avoid bruising, and as it is normal to feel some pain, the doctor may recommend the use of analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Paracetamol. or ibuprofen, and eating soft, liquid foods to lessen the discomfort of food in the throat.

In addition, you keep a bandage on your neck to avoid contact with bacteria and dirt and protect the place where the cut was made from the sun, which should not be wet. Usually, the patient goes home with the bandage, which must be removed about 3 days after the surgery in the hospital, and the stitches are also removed when they are visible.

10 days after surgery

What happens after removing the thyroid

Thyroid surgery is usually without complications, but the most common consequences include:

Sore throat and cough which can cause difficulty in eating and which usually reduces within 1 week, being related to sore throat;

which can cause difficulty in eating and which usually reduces within 1 week, being related to sore throat; Voice changes such as hoarseness and tiredness in speaking, which usually goes away spontaneously after a few months, and in some cases voice training is necessary;

such as hoarseness and tiredness in speaking, which usually goes away spontaneously after a few months, and in some cases voice training is necessary; Decreased levels of calcium in the blood because close to the thyroid are the parathyroid glands that produce a hormone known as PTH responsible for regulating the level of calcium in the blood;

because close to the thyroid are the parathyroid glands that produce a hormone known as PTH responsible for regulating the level of calcium in the blood; Neck hematoma which can cause neck pain and swelling.

As a cut is made in the neck, it is normal to have a thin scar that can vary between 3 to 15 cm.

How to live without thyroid

It is possible to live without thyroid because the hormones produced by this organ can be replaced by pills with calcium and vitamin D and Levothyroxine or Synthroid, for example, recommended by the endocrinologist that must be taken in the morning on an empty stomach. See what thyroid remedies the doctor can recommend.

After removing the thyroid completely, these medications have to be taken for life to keep the hormone level stable and avoid symptoms such as tingling and cramping. These medicines can start to be taken after the surgery.

When only half of the thyroid is removed, it is not always necessary to do this hormone replacement because the half that was left can adjust to produce the amount of hormones that the body needs. Thus, the doctor should order blood tests and ultrasound to check the result of the surgery and how the levels of these hormones are in the bloodstream about 1 month after removing part of the thyroid. During this waiting time, the person should observe if they have symptoms of thyroid changes, such as menstrual changes, cramps, tiredness in the legs or a tingling sensation. Check out all the symptoms of thyroid problems.

Remove the fattening thyroid?

When completely removing the thyroid and not doing hormone replacement, there can be hypothyroidism, and one of the characteristics of this is increased weight and body swelling. Thus, it is necessary to take the drugs to replace the hormones that the thyroid produced to maintain the proper weight and keep the other functions of the body, such as temperature regulation properly controlled. That’s why whenever a person removes the thyroid completely, they should take thyroid medication for life.

Removing only half of the thyroid can also lead to weight gain, when half of the thyroid is not able to produce the hormones the body needs. Therefore, in addition to doing thyroid exams periodically, it is necessary to observe if symptoms related to hypothyroidism arise. Know the 5 tests that evaluate the thyroid.

If the doctor indicates treatment with Radioactive Iodine after removing the thyroid, it is not possible to start taking the thyroid hormones, and therefore, during these 30 days between one procedure and another, it is common for the person to feel swollen, with a headache. and lack of concentration, but this period without drugs is important to increase the effectiveness of radioactive iodine therapy, which can completely eliminate malignant cells. After this treatment, the doctor may recommend taking thyroid medication, and the unpleasant symptoms should disappear within a few days.