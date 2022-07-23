Total abdominal ultrasound: what it is, what it is for and how to prepare

Total abdominal ultrasound, also known as total abdominal ultrasound (USG) is an exam indicated for the morphological evaluation of abdominal organs, such as the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts, spleen, kidneys, retroperitoneum and bladder, as well as the evaluation of organs located in the pelvic region.

Ultrasounds use high-frequency sound waves to capture images and videos of the inside of the body, and are considered safe and painless.

what is it for

Total abdominal ultrasound is used to assess the morphology of abdominal organs such as the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts, spleen, kidneys, retroperitoneum, and bladder.

This exam may be indicated for the following cases:

Identify tumors or masses in the abdomen;

Detect the presence of fluid in the abdominal cavity;

Identify an appendicitis;

Detect stones in the gallbladder or urinary tract;

Detect changes in the anatomy of Organs abdominal organs;

Identify swelling or changes in organs, such as accumulation of fluid, blood, or pus;

Observe injuries to the tissues and muscles of the abdominal wall, such as abscesses or hernias, for example.

Even if the person does not have any signs or symptoms in which a problem in the abdominal region can be suspected, the doctor may recommend abdominal ultrasound as a routine exam, especially in people over 65 years of age.

How the exam is done

Before performing the ultrasound, the technician may ask the person to put on a gown and remove accessories that may interfere with the exam. Afterwards, the person should lie on their back, with their abdomen exposed, so that the technician can apply a lubricating gel.

The doctor then slides a device called a transducer onto the adome, which captures real-time images that can be viewed during the exam on a computer screen.

During the examination, the doctor may also ask the person to change their position or to hold their breath, in order to better visualize an organ. If the person feels pain during the examination, they should inform the doctor immediately.

Learn about other types of ultrasound.

how to prepare

The doctor should tell the person how to prepare. Generally, it is recommended to drink a lot of water and fast for 6 to 8 hours and the meal the day before should be light, preferring foods such as vegetable soup, vegetables, fruits and tea, and avoiding soda, sparkling water, juices. , milk and dairy products, bread, pasta, eggs, sweets and fatty foods.

In addition, the doctor may also recommend taking 1 tablet of dimethicone to reduce intestinal gas.