Stains on the tongue: what it can be and what to do

The appearance of stains on the tongue is usually related to poor oral hygiene habits, which can result in dark or white spots, for example, the latter situation being also indicative of the excessive presence of microorganisms in the mouth.

To avoid stains on the tongue, the most recommended thing is to improve your teeth and tongue brushing. If the stain does not disappear even with improvement in hygiene habits or if other symptoms appear, it is important to go to the dentist so that the cause of the stain on the tongue can be identified and the best treatment can be started.

1. Lack of hygiene

The lack of hygiene or inadequate hygiene of the mouth can lead to the appearance of dark or white spots in the mouth, in addition to being accompanied by a bad smell and the formation of bacterial plates, for example.

What to do: To eliminate the dark or white spots caused by the lack of brushing the teeth, it is recommended to improve oral hygiene, brushing the tongue, with movements from back to front, at least 2 times a day and using a mouthwash that must be recommended by the dentist. .

See how to improve tongue hygiene in the following video:

2. Geographic language

Geographic tongue is an alteration of the tongue characterized by the presence of red, smooth and irregular spots that do not pose any risk to the person. In some cases, geographic tongue can cause pain, burning and discomfort, especially after consuming hot, spicy or acidic drinks or foods, for example.

What to do: In the case of geographic tongue, it is important to go to the dentist so that the best treatment is indicated, which can be done with the use of painkillers, anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, mouthwashes or the use of anesthetic ointments, for example. Treatment is aimed at relieving symptoms, so it is important to avoid consuming foods that may trigger symptoms. Understand how treatment for geographic tongue is done.

3. Burns

Eating foods that are too spicy or too hot can burn the tongue, which can result in red spots appearing on the tongue, as well as making it slightly swollen, painful, and tender.

What to do: In this situation, it is recommended to eat ice cream, suck ice or chew mint gum, for example, as they relieve symptoms and improve discomfort. Check out 5 home remedies for swollen tongue.

4. Food

Frequent or excessive consumption of coffee and teas, for example, can lead to the appearance of dark spots on the tongue, which is not indicative of any other serious problem.

What to do: In these cases, the recommendation is to improve oral hygiene habits so that the dark spots disappear easily.

5. Excessive microorganisms in the mouth

The presence of fungi and bacteria in excess in the mouth can also cause the appearance of white or dark spots on the tongue. This usually happens when the immune system is weakened, in case of autoimmune diseases or due to lack of mouth hygiene. Learn more about Black Tongue, what it can be and what to do

What to do: In these cases, the most recommended thing is to improve the brushing of the mouth and tongue to avoid the accumulation of food remains in the mouth, which favors the growth of fungi and bacteria. Thus, it is recommended to brush your teeth at least 2 times a day, use dental floss and specific mouthwash that must be recommended by the dentist.

6. Tongue cancer

Tongue cancer can be identified by the presence of red or white spots in the mouth that do not disappear even with correct cleaning of the mouth and tongue. In addition, there may be the emergence of other symptoms indicative of this type of cancer, such as pain in the tongue, bad smell and presence of blood on the tongue, for example.

Despite being infrequent, if symptoms suggestive of tongue cancer appear, it is important to go to the dentist or general practitioner for diagnosis and treatment to begin.