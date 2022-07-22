Swollen tongue: what it can be and what to do

A swollen tongue could just be a sign that an injury has occurred, such as a cut or burn on the tongue. However, in some cases, it can mean that there is a more serious disease that is causing this symptom, such as an infection, a lack of vitamins or minerals or even a problem with the immune system.

It is important to understand what may be causing the inflammation in the tongue and seek a gastroenterologist or dentist, who will indicate the most appropriate treatment for the problem.

1. Allergic reactions

The tongue can become swollen as a result of an allergic reaction to products that are used in the mouth, such as toothpaste, mouthwash, dentures, or even other medications.

What to do: if the person suspects that the swelling of the tongue is being caused by a product that has been used in the mouth, he should stop it immediately and consult the dentist or general practitioner, who will be able to recommend a substitute.

2. Sjogren’s Syndrome

Sjögren’s syndrome is a chronic autoimmune rheumatic disease, which consists of inflammation of certain glands in the body, such as the mouth and eyes, which can lead to symptoms such as dry mouth and eyes, difficulty swallowing, and an increased risk of infections in the eyes and mouth, which can lead to tongue inflammation.

Learn how to identify Sjögren’s syndrome.

What to do: generally, the treatment consists of the use of medicines such as lubricating eye drops, analgesics and anti-inflammatory, medicines that regulate immunity and the functioning of the glands. Learn more about treatment.

3. Deficiency in vitamins and minerals

Very low levels of B vitamins or iron can cause tongue swelling. In addition, deficiency of B vitamins and iron can also lead to the occurrence of other symptoms such as tiredness, anemia, lack of energy, decreased concentration, lack of appetite, frequent infections, tingling in the legs and dizziness.

What to do: usually, the doctor recommends supplementation with B vitamins and iron, as well as a diet rich in these substances. Learn how to eat an iron-rich diet.

4. Oral candidiasis

Oral candidiasis is characterized by a fungal infection in the mouth, in which symptoms such as accumulation of a whitish layer in the mouth, presence of white plaques, cotton sensation inside the mouth and pain or burning in the affected regions. This disease is more common in people with weakened or poorly developed immune systems, such as babies and people with HIV, diabetes or infections.

What to do: treatment usually consists of an oral suspension of nystatin and, if necessary, the doctor may recommend oral antifungals such as fluconazole.

In addition, there are other factors that can cause swelling on the tongue such as cuts, burns or ulcers on the tongue, skin problems such as lichen planus and ingestion of irritants, as well as viral infections such as herpes, bacterial infections, with syphilis and glossitis. , and cancer of the mouth or tongue.

How is the treatment done?

In addition to being very important to treat the problem that causes the swelling of the tongue, in some cases, it may be necessary to treat the inflammation and pain with analgesics and anti-inflammatories, such as ibuprofen.

It is also important to maintain good oral hygiene, stop smoking and avoid drinking alcohol.