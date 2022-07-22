Surgery for gastric ulcer: how is it performed and what are the risks

Surgery for gastric ulcer is used in a few cases, as it is usually possible to treat this type of problem only with the use of medicines, such as antacids and antibiotics, and dietary care. See how ulcer treatment is done.

However, gastric ulcer surgery may be necessary in more severe cases where there is a perforation of the stomach or heavy bleeding that cannot be treated otherwise, or in other situations such as:

Occurrence of more than 2 episodes of bleeding ulcers;

Gastric ulcer with suspected cancer;

Frequent severe recurrences of peptic ulcers.

Ulcers can reappear after surgery, so it’s important to avoid being overweight and eating a bad diet, which is high in sugar and fat.

How is the surgery done

Surgery for gastric ulcer is performed in the hospital, with general anesthesia and lasts about 2 hours, and the patient may need to be hospitalized for more than 3 days.

This surgery is usually performed by laparoscopy, but it can also be performed with a cut in the belly, to allow the doctor to reach the stomach. Next, the doctor locates the ulcer and removes the affected part of the stomach, putting the healthy parts back together to close the stomach.

After the surgery, the patient must remain hospitalized until there is no risk of developing complications, such as bleeding or infection, for example, and in the best case, they can return home about 3 days later. Even after leaving the hospital, a person should take special care with food and exercise during recovery. Know what precautions to take.

What are the risks of surgery?

The main risks of gastric ulcer surgery are the formation of a fistula, which is an abnormal connection between the stomach and the abdominal cavity, infections or bleeding. However, these complications are rare, especially after the patient is discharged.

Here’s how to complement ulcer treatment to avoid the need for surgery with a proper diet and home remedies.