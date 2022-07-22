Liposculpture: what it is, how it is done and recovery

Liposculpture is a type of cosmetic surgery in which liposuction is performed to remove excess fat from small areas of the body and subsequently reposition it in strategic locations such as buttocks, creases on the face, thighs and calves, with the purpose of improving the body contour and giving a more beautiful appearance to the body.

Therefore, and unlike liposuction, this is not a surgery used for weight loss, but only to improve body contour, being indicated, for example, for those who want to remove fat from a place that does not respond to a plan of training and proper nutrition.

The duration of this cosmetic surgery, which can be performed on both women and men, varies according to the amount of fat to be aspirated, as well as the place to improve and the person’s general health status. However, it is common that it lasts between 1 to 2 hours and, normally, it is not necessary to stay in hospital. The value of liposculpture varies between 3 to 5 thousand reais, depending on the clinic, number of places to be treated and type of anesthesia used.

How is the surgery done

Liposculpture is performed with local anesthesia, which is infiltrated in the region where excess fat will be removed. However, epidural anesthesia can also be used, especially in the case of liposuction of the abdomen and thighs, or just sedation, in the case of arms or chin, for example.

After the patient is anesthetized, the surgeon:

brand the skinto identify the place where the fat will be removed; Introduces anesthesia and serum into the skin, through small holes to prevent bleeding and pain, and facilitate the exit of fat; Aspirate excess fat which is found under the skin with a thin tube; Separates fat from blood in a special apparatus for centrifuging the liquids; Introduces the fat to the new location you want to enlarge or model.

Thus, in liposculpture, excess fat is removed and then it can be used to be introduced into a new place on the body where there is a lack of it, such as the face, lips, calves or butt.

How is the recovery

After a liposculpture, it is common for mild pain or discomfort, as well as some bruising and swelling, in the places where the fat was aspirated and where it was introduced.

Recovery is gradual and takes between 1 week to 1 month, depending on the amount of fat removed and the location, but the first 48 hours are the ones that need the most care. In this way, you should keep an elastic band and do not make efforts, trying to take only short walks around the house to avoid the formation of clots in the legs.

In addition, you should take the pain medication prescribed by the doctor and remain without working for about 1 week, which is the time needed to remove the stitches from the skin and ensure that healing is taking place correctly.

Learn more about all the care you should have after liposuction surgery.

When you can see the results

After surgery, it is already possible to observe some results, however, as the region is still painful and swollen, it is often that the person can only begin to observe the definitive results after 3 weeks and up to 4 months after surgery.

Thus, in the place where the fat was removed, the curves are more defined, while in the place where the fat was placed, a rounder and fuller silhouette appears, increasing the size and reducing the furrows.

Although it is not a weight loss surgery, it is possible to lose some weight and get a thinner body, as the localized fat is removed.

Possible complications

Liposculpture is not a surgery that brings many complications and therefore the risk of complications is not high. 15 days.

Sometimes, after surgery, it is still possible for seromas to appear, which are places of accumulation of semi-transparent fluid that, if not aspirated, can end up hardening and forming an encapsulated seroma that leaves the place hard and with an ugly scar. Understand better what seroma is and how to avoid it.