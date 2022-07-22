Sperm (semen) allergy: symptoms and how to treat

Semen allergy, also known as sperm allergy or seminal plasma hypersensitivity, is a rare allergic reaction that arises as an immune system response to proteins in male semen.

This type of allergy is more common in women, but it can also happen in men, causing symptoms such as redness, itching and swelling in the area of ​​skin that has been in contact with the fluid.

Although male semen allergy does not cause infertility, it can make the process of getting pregnant difficult, especially due to the discomfort caused by the problem. Thus, when there is a suspicion of allergy, it is advisable to consult a doctor to start treatment, with the aim of relieving symptoms.

main symptoms

Generally, the most common signs and symptoms of this allergy, appear in the place that was in direct contact with the semen, and include:

Redness of the skin or mucous membrane;

Intense itching and/or burning sensation;

Swelling of the region.

These symptoms usually appear 10 to 30 minutes after contact with semen, and can last up to several hours or days. In some women, the allergy can be so severe that other signs appear that affect the whole body, such as red spots on the skin, a lump in the throat, cough, runny nose, increased heart rate, hypotension, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, sitting, dizziness, pelvic pain, difficulty breathing, or even loss of consciousness.

Although it is more rare, this type of allergy can also happen in men, who may be allergic to their own semen. In these cases, flu-like symptoms such as fever, runny nose and tiredness may appear a few minutes after ejaculation.

How to confirm the diagnosis

To make the correct diagnosis, it is advisable to consult a gynecologist, in the case of women, or a urologist, in the case of men. The doctor may need to do several tests to confirm the diagnosis, as there are other conditions that cause the same type of symptoms, such as candidiasis or vaginitis, for example.

However, one way to help identify whether semen is the cause of symptoms is to assess whether they continue to appear even when condoms are used during intimate contact, because if there is no direct contact with the semen, they may be a sign of another condition. problem.

Who is most at risk of having

Although the specific cause of sperm allergy is not known, it is possible that the risk is greater in people who already have some type of allergy, such as allergic rhinitis or asthma, for example.

In addition, other factors that appear to increase this risk include:

Staying long without having sex;

Being in menopause;

Use the IUD;

Have the uterus removed.

In addition, semen from men who have had part or all of their prostate removed also appears to cause the most allergic reactions.

How is the treatment done?

The first form of treatment recommended to alleviate the symptoms of semen allergy is to use condoms during intercourse, in order to try to avoid coming into direct contact with the semen, thus preventing the development of the allergy. Here’s how to put on a condom correctly.

However, this form of treatment may not work for people who are trying to conceive or for men who are allergic to their own semen, so the doctor may prescribe the use of antiallergics. In the most serious cases, where the allergy can cause difficulty breathing, the doctor may even prescribe an epinephrine injection, to be used in an emergency.

Another form of treatment is to decrease sensitivity to semen over time. For this, the doctor takes a sample of the partner’s semen and dilutes it. Then, he puts small samples inside the woman’s vagina, every 20 minutes, until the sperm concentration is reached. In these cases, the immune system is expected to stop responding in such an exaggerated way. During this treatment, the doctor may also advise to have intercourse every 48 hours.