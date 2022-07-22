10 main causes of hemorrhoids and what to do

Hemorrhoids occur when pressure builds up in the blood vessels around the anus, which causes the veins to dilate and become swollen and inflamed, which can lead to pain and bleeding.

Usually, this problem happens when the person makes a lot of effort to evacuate, due to constipation, in a repetitive way, which promotes the stretching of the supporting tissues in this region. Thus, the effort to evacuate throughout life and pregnancy are the main factors in its development, but other possible causes are:

1. Chronic diarrhea

Chronic diarrhea is characterized by an increased number of bowel movements during the day that last longer than 4 weeks, or by the consistency of watery stools. Chronic diarrhea can favor the occurrence of hemorrhages, as it causes discomfort and irritation of the anal mucosa, favoring the dilation of the veins.

What to do: The secret is in regulating the intestines. People who have loose stools or diarrhea frequently need medical evaluation, because they may have diseases such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome, for example. Learn what causes and how to treat chronic diarrhea.

2. Obesity

Hemorrhoids are often the result of excessive weight and increased abdominal volume. In addition, the habits of the overweight person, such as a sedentary lifestyle and a high-fat diet, usually lead to a decrease in bowel movements, causing constipation and, consequently, difficulty in evacuating.

What to do: Reaching the ideal weight is the most recommended, and for that it is recommended to adjust the diet, to practice exercises daily, being followed by an endocrinologist and a team of health professionals, being able, in some cases, to be recommended a bariatric surgery, for example.

3. Not having a bowel movement when you feel like it

The lack of evacuation can make the stools more dry and hard, causing abdominal discomfort and, consequently, difficulty in evacuating, being characterized by constipation.

What to do: The most important tip is to evacuate whenever you feel the need because this is the most appropriate time to evacuate without having to make much effort.

4. Sitting on the toilet for a long time

It’s not exactly the fact of sitting on the toilet for a long time that leads to the appearance of hemorrhoids, but the characteristics of the person. Usually, those who spend a long time sitting on the toilet need to make more effort to evacuate, favoring the appearance of hemorrhoids.

5. Overexerting

Lifting a lot of weight in the gym, or caring for the bedridden elderly, for example, can lead to a significant increase in the pressure of the veins in the anal region, which can lead to the worsening of hemorrhoids.

What to do: Avoid lifting heavy weights whenever possible, but whenever you have to lift weights, contract your perineal muscles at the same time.

6. pregnancy

It is normal to have hemorrhoids in pregnancy and they usually arise due to increased body weight, increased pressure on the pelvic region and constipation, which are very common physiological changes during pregnancy.

What to do: It is important to avoid constipation, walk, drink plenty of fluids and have a bowel movement whenever you feel the need. Here’s how to cure hemorrhoids that arise in pregnancy.

7. Low fiber diet

Fibers are important for the proper functioning of the body, being responsible for regulating the intestine. Thus, a diet low in fiber can lead to decreased bowel movements and dry and hardened stools, which results in pain when having a bowel movement.

What to do: The solution to this is to increase the consumption of foods rich in fiber, such as whole grains, leafy vegetables and fruits with the skin. Check out more examples of fiber-rich foods.

8. Work standing

Another important factor is the fact that the person works long hours standing, which favors vascular stasis in predisposed people.

What to do: A good solution for this case is to perform stretches every 2 hours. One can also perform pelvic floor strengthening exercises, keeping the perineum contracting when standing. To perform this contraction of the perineum, it is recommended to imagine that you are sucking something with your vagina, for example. Another indication is to exercise regularly, and it is also important to practice Kegel exercises.

9. Advanced age

Hemorrhoids, although they can appear at any age, are more common from the age of 45, because the tissues that support the veins of the rectum and anus weaken and stretch with aging. In addition, a person who has already had a hemorrhoidal crisis is more likely to have a new crisis.

10. Food rich in pepper or very spicy

A diet rich in spicy foods or that is very spicy also favors the inflammation of hemorrhoids. In addition, excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages also increases the risk of developing hemorrhoids.

What to do: Consume spicy or very spicy foods sporadically, and during the hemorrhoidal crisis do not consume these foods.

How to treat hemorrhoids

The treatment of hemorrhoids can be done with simple measures such as maintaining good bowel habits. For this, it is recommended to increase fiber consumption and reduce pasta consumption, increase water intake and evacuate whenever you feel the need.

However, some home measures can help, such as sitz baths with warm water. Some pain relievers and anti-inflammatory drugs, as well as ointments for hemorrhoids, such as Proctyl, for example, prescribed by the doctor. See how to cure hemorrhoids.

Here are some home treatment options: