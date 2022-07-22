Dermatological exam: what is it and how is it done

The dermatological exam is a simple and quick exam that aims to identify changes that may be present in the skin, and the exam should be carried out by the dermatologist in his office.

However, the dermatological exam can also be done at home and for this, the person can stand in front of the mirror and carefully observe their body, looking for new signs, spots, scars, scaling or itching, including the back of the neck. the ears and between the toes. If new signs are observed, it is important to go to the dermatologist so that the exam is done in a more detailed way and the diagnosis can be made.

How is the dermatological examination performed?

The dermatological examination is simple, quick and does not require any type of preparation, because it consists of observing lesions, stains or signs present on the skin. This exam is usually requested for users of public swimming pools, private clubs and in some gyms.

The exam is done in the dermatologist’s office and takes place in two stages:

Anamnesisin which the doctor will ask you questions about the injury, such as when it started, when the first symptom appeared, what the symptom looks like (if it itch, hurt, or burn), whether the injury has spread to another part of the body, and whether the injury has progressed. Physical examin which the doctor will observe the person and the lesion, paying attention to the characteristics of the lesion, such as color, consistency, type of lesion (plaque, nodule, spots, scar), shape (target, linear, rounded), disposition ( clustered, scattered, isolated) and lesion distribution (localized or disseminated).

Through a simple dermatological exam you can discover several diseases such as chilblains, chilblains, ringworm, herpes, psoriasis and more serious ones such as melanoma, which is a type of skin cancer that can easily spread to other organs. Learn how to identify melanoma.

Auxiliary diagnostic tests

Some diagnostic exams can be used to complement the dermatological exam, when the physical exam is not enough to determine the cause of the lesion, they are:

Biopsy , in which part of the injured region or sign is removed so that the characteristics can be evaluated and the diagnosis can be concluded. Biopsy is widely used to diagnose skin cancer, for example. See what are the first signs of skin cancer;

, in which part of the injured region or sign is removed so that the characteristics can be evaluated and the diagnosis can be concluded. Biopsy is widely used to diagnose skin cancer, for example. See what are the first signs of skin cancer; scraped , in which the doctor scrapes the lesion so that it is taken to the laboratory for analysis. This test is usually done for the diagnosis of fungal infections;

, in which the doctor scrapes the lesion so that it is taken to the laboratory for analysis. This test is usually done for the diagnosis of fungal infections; Wood’s light which is widely used to evaluate the spots present on the skin and make the differential diagnosis with other diseases through the fluorescence pattern, such as erythrasma, in which the lesion fluoresces in a bright orange-red tone, and vitiligo, which turns blue-blue. brillant;

which is widely used to evaluate the spots present on the skin and make the differential diagnosis with other diseases through the fluorescence pattern, such as erythrasma, in which the lesion fluoresces in a bright orange-red tone, and vitiligo, which turns blue-blue. brillant; Tzanck’s Cytodiagnosis, which is made to diagnose lesions caused by viruses, such as herpes, which usually manifests itself through blisters. Therefore, the material used to perform this diagnostic exam are the blisters.

These exams help the dermatologist to define the cause of the lesion and establish the appropriate treatment for the patient.