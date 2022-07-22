Anisocoria: what it is, main causes and what to do

Anisocoria is a medical term used to describe when the pupils are different sizes, with one being more dilated than the other. Anisocoria itself does not cause symptoms, but what could be causing it can cause symptoms, such as sensitivity to light, pain, or blurred vision.

Anisocoria usually happens when there is a problem with the nervous system or eyes, so it is very important to go quickly to the ophthalmologist or hospital to identify the cause and start the most appropriate treatment.

There are also some people who may have different size pupils on a daily basis, but in these situations it is usually not a sign of a problem, it is just a characteristic of the body. Thus, anisocoria should only be cause for alarm when it appears from one moment to the next, or after accidents, for example.

6 main causes of anisocoria

There are several causes for the appearance of different size pupils, however, the most common ones include:

1. Blows to the head

When you suffer a strong blow to the head, due to a traffic accident or during a high-impact sport, for example, a head trauma can develop, in which small fractures appear in the skull. This can end up causing bleeding in the brain, which can put pressure on some region of the brain that controls the eyes, causing anisocoria.

So, if anisocoria appears after a blow to the head, it could be an important sign of brain hemorrhage, for example. But in these cases, other symptoms can also arise such as bleeding from the nose or ears, intense headache or confusion and loss of balance. Learn more about head trauma and its signs.

What to do: you should immediately call for medical help by calling 192 and avoid moving your neck, especially after traffic accidents, as there can also be spinal injuries.

2. Migraine

In many cases of migraine, the pain can end up affecting the eyes, which can cause not only one of the eyelids to droop, but also one of the pupils to dilate.

Typically, to identify whether anisocoria is being caused by a migraine, it is necessary to assess whether other signs of migraine are present, such as severe headache especially on one side of the head, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, difficulty concentrating or sensitivity to noises.

What to do: a good way to relieve migraine pain is to rest in a dark and quiet room, to avoid external stimuli, however, there are also some remedies that can be recommended by the doctor if the migraine is frequent. Another option is to drink mugwort tea, as it is a plant that helps to greatly relieve headaches and migraines. See how to prepare this tea.

3. Inflammation of the optic nerve

Inflammation of the optic nerve, also known as optic neuritis, can happen due to a variety of causes, but it usually appears in people with autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, or with viral infections, such as chickenpox or tuberculosis. When it arises, this inflammation prevents the passage of information from the brain to the eye and, if it affects only one eye, it can lead to anisocoria.

Other common symptoms in cases of optic nerve inflammation include loss of vision, pain when moving the eye and even difficulty distinguishing colors.

What to do: Inflammation of the optic nerve needs to be treated with corticosteroids prescribed by the doctor and, usually, treatment needs to start with injections directly into the vein. Therefore, it is advisable to go to the hospital immediately if symptoms of eye changes appear in people with autoimmune diseases or a viral infection.

4. Brain tumor, aneurysm or stroke

In addition to head trauma, any brain change such as a tumor growing, an aneurysm or even a stroke, can put pressure on a part of the brain and end up changing the size of the pupils.

So, if this change appears for no apparent reason or if it is accompanied by symptoms such as tingling in some part of the body, feeling faint or weakness on one side of the body, you should go to the hospital.

What to do: whenever there is a suspicion of a brain disorder, one should go to the hospital to identify the cause and initiate the most appropriate treatment. See more about treating brain tumor, aneurysm or stroke.

5. Adie’s pupil

This is a very rare syndrome in which one of the pupils does not react to light, being constantly dilated, as if it were always in a dark place. Thus, this type of anisocoria can be more easily identified when exposed to the sun or when taking a picture with a flash, for example.

While not a serious problem, it can cause other symptoms such as blurred vision, difficulty focusing, sensitivity to light, and frequent headaches.

What to do: this syndrome does not have a specific treatment, however, the ophthalmologist may advise the use of prescription glasses to correct blurred and blurred vision, as well as the use of sunglasses to protect against sunlight, reducing sensitivity.

6. Use of drugs and other substances

Some medications can cause anisocoria after use, such as clonidine, different types of eye drops, scopolamine patch, and aerosolized ipratropium if in contact with the eye. In addition to these, the use of other substances, such as cocaine, or contact with collars or flea sprays for animals or organophosphate materials can also cause changes in the size of the pupils.

What to do: in case of substance poisoning or reactions after drug use, it is recommended to seek medical attention to avoid complications or call 192 and request assistance. In the case of anisocoria due to the use of medication and if associated symptoms are present, the doctor should be returned to evaluate the change or suspension of the medication.

when to go to the doctor

In almost all cases of anisocoria it is advisable to consult a doctor to identify the cause, however, it can be an emergency when signs such as:

Fever above 38ºC;

Pain when moving the neck;

Feeling faint;

vision loss

History of trauma or accidents;

History of contact with poisons or drug use.

In these cases, you should go to the hospital quickly as these symptoms may indicate an infection or more serious problems, which cannot be treated in the doctor’s office.