Colonoscopy Diet: What to Eat and What to Avoid

To perform the colonoscopy, the preparation must begin 3 days before, starting with a semi-liquid diet that gradually evolves to a liquid diet. This change in diet allows you to reduce the amount of fiber ingested, causing the stool to decrease in volume.

The purpose of this diet is to clean the intestine, preventing the accumulation of feces and food residues, allowing, during the exam, to correctly observe the walls of the intestine and identify possible changes.

During preparation for the exam, laxatives recommended by the doctor or the laboratory where the exam will be performed should also be used, as they will accelerate the process of cleaning the intestines. Learn more about colonoscopy and how it is done.

What to eat before colonoscopy

The colonoscopy diet should be started 3 days before the exam and should be divided into 2 phases:

1. Semi-liquid diet

The semi-liquid diet should start 3 days before the colonoscopy and should be easily digestible. Therefore, you should include peeled, pitted and cooked vegetables and fruits, or in the form of apple, pear, pumpkin or carrot porridge, for example.

You can also consume boiled or mashed potatoes, white bread, white rice, Maria biscuits, coffee and gelatin (as long as it is not red or purple.

In addition, you can eat lean meats, such as chicken, turkey or fish without the skin, removing all visible fat. Ideally, the meat is ground or shredded to facilitate digestion.

2. Liquid diet

The day before the colonoscopy, a liquid diet should be started, which includes fat-free soups or broths and strained juices diluted in water to reduce the amount of fiber present.

You can also ingest water, liquid gelatin (not red or purple) and chamomile or lemon balm tea.

Foods that should be avoided

The following is a list of foods to avoid in the 3 days before colonoscopy:

Red meat and pickled meat, such as corned beef and sausage;

Raw, leafy vegetables like lettuce, kale and broccoli;

Whole fruit, with skin and stone;

Milk and dairy products;

Beans, soybeans, chickpeas, lentils, corn and peas;

Whole grains and raw seeds like flaxseed, chia, oats;

Whole foods such as rice and bread;

Oilseeds such as peanuts, walnuts and chestnuts;

Popcorn;

Fatty foods that take time in the intestines, such as lasagna, pizza, feijoada, sausage and fried foods;

Red or purple colored liquids, such as grape and watermelon juice;

Alcoholic beverages.

In addition to this list, it is also recommended to avoid eating papaya, passion fruit, orange, tangerine or melon, as they are very rich in fiber, which favors the formation of feces and waste in the intestine.

Colonoscopy preparation menu

The following menu is an example of a 3-day, residue-free diet for good exam preparation.

Snack Day 3 Day 2 Day 1 Breakfast 200 ml of strained juice + 2 slices of toasted bread Strained apple juice without peel + 4 toasts with jam Strained pear juice + 5 crackers of water and salt Morning snack Strained pineapple juice + 4 Maria cookies strained orange juice Coconut water Lunch dinner Grilled chicken fillet with mashed potato Boiled fish with white rice or Soup with noodles, carrots, skinless and seedless tomato and chicken Beaten and strained soup with potato, chayote and meat or fish broth Afternoon snack 1 apple gelatin Lemon balm tea + 4 crackers of water and salt Gelatin

It is important to ask for written instructions with details about the care you should have before the colonoscopy at the clinic where you will perform the exam, so you don’t have to repeat the procedure because the cleaning has not been done correctly.

Other important precautions before the exam are to avoid food in the 4 hours before starting the use of the laxative and only use clear liquids, such as filtered water, teas or coconut water, to dilute the laxative.

After the exam, it takes about 3 to 5 days for the bowel to work again.

What to eat after having a colonoscopy

After the exam, it takes about 3 to 5 days for the intestine to work again and it is common to experience abdominal discomfort and swelling in the belly. To improve these symptoms, you should avoid foods that form gas in the 24 hours following the exam, such as beans, lentils, peas, cabbage, broccoli, cabbage, eggs, sweets, soft drinks and seafood. See a complete list of foods that cause gas.