Treatment for geographic bug and signs of improvement and worsening

In most cases, the geographic bug is naturally eliminated from the body after a few weeks, and no treatment is necessary. However, the doctor may indicate the use of antiparasitics to relieve symptoms and help eliminate the geographic bug more quickly.

The geographic bug, also known as cutaneous larva migrans, is an infection caused by a parasite, in most cases by the Ancylostoma braziliensis, which mainly infects dogs and cats. This parasite is eliminated in the feces of these animals and the larva is present in the soil, being possible to enter the skin of people, mainly through the feet, through small cuts or injuries. Learn how to identify the geographic bug.

remedies for geographic bug

Although in most cases the geographic bug does not require treatment, as it can be eliminated from the body after a few weeks, the general practitioner or dermatologist may indicate the use of some antiparasitic drugs to reduce the inflammatory response triggered by this parasite and promote the faster elimination. Therefore, the most recommended remedies are:

Thiabendazole;

albendazole;

Mebendazole.

These remedies should be used as recommended by the doctor and symptom relief usually begins about 3 days after starting treatment, however it is important that treatment is continued even if there are no obvious symptoms. In addition to medication, ice can be applied to the affected area to relieve symptoms.

Signs of improvement and worsening

The signs of improvement of the geographic bug are manifested by the decrease in the intensity of the symptoms, with a decrease in itching, redness and swelling in the skin. In addition, the sensation of movement under the skin, which is usually present, also decreases, as does the map-shaped skin lesion due to the death of the larvae.

On the other hand, in some cases, signs of worsening may appear, where the itching and redness worsen and the lesion increases, in these cases it is important to consult the doctor so that he can indicate the best treatment for the situation. In addition, in more severe cases, the fact of scratching can favor the emergence of secondary bacterial infections, being necessary in these cases the use of antibiotics.

How to catch geographic bugs

The geographic bug is present in the intestines of domestic animals, mainly cats and dogs, and the eggs are released in the feces. The larvae present inside the eggs are released into the environment and evolve to their infective stage, being able to enter the skin and cause infection when:

The person walks barefoot on grass, beach sand or dirt;

Children go barefoot or play in the sand on the playgrounds;

The person lies on the sand of the beach without a towel.

The main measure to take to avoid catching the geographic bug is to avoid contact with the sand or earth, so it is very important to use protections such as flip-flops, shoes or towels. Also, the places that are usually most affected are the feet, hands, legs, arms, forearms or buttocks. It is also important that the animals are periodically dewormed to prevent the transmission of diseases to people.