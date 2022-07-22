7 diseases transmitted by contaminated soil and what to do

Diseases transmitted by contaminated soil are mainly caused by parasites, as in the case of hookworm, ascariasis and larva migrans, for example, but can also be related to bacteria and fungi that can remain in the soil for a long time and cause disease mainly in people with compromised immune systems.

Infections caused by contaminated soil are more frequent in children, as they have thinner skin and weakened immunity, however it can also happen in people who use immunosuppressive drugs, are malnourished or are carriers of the virus. HIV.

Some of the main diseases transmitted by contaminated soil are listed below:

1. Larva migrans

Cutaneous larva migrans, also known as geographic bug, is caused by the parasite Ancylostoma braziliensis, which can be found in soils and penetrate the skin, through small wounds, causing a reddish lesion at the entrance site. As this parasite cannot reach the deeper layers of the skin, its movement over the days can be perceived on the surface of the skin.

What to do: Treatment for cutaneous larva migrans is done with the use of antiparasitic drugs such as Thiabendazole, Albendazole or Mebendazole, which should be used as recommended by the doctor. Usually the symptoms of cutaneous larva migrans decrease about 3 days after starting treatment, however it is important to follow the treatment to ensure the complete elimination of the parasite. Check out how to identify and treat the geographic bug.

2. Hookworm

Hookworm, also known as hookworm or yellowing, is a worm caused by parasites Ancylostoma duodenale and americanus necatorwhose larvae can remain and develop in the soil, until they penetrate through the skin of people they come into contact with, especially when walking barefoot.

After passing through the skin of the host, the parasite reaches the lymphatic or blood circulation until it reaches the lungs, being able to go up to the mouth and then be swallowed together with the secretions, reaching, then, the small intestine where it transforms into an adult worm.

The adult worm remains attached to the intestinal wall and feeds on the person’s food waste as well as blood, causing anemia and leaving the person looking pale and weak from blood loss. Know how to identify the symptoms of yellowing and understand its life cycle.

What to do: Initial treatment for hookworm is aimed at relieving symptoms, especially anemia, and iron supplementation is usually recommended. Then, treatment is done to eliminate the parasite, in which the use of Albendazole or Mebendazole is indicated according to the doctor’s recommendation.

3. Ascariasis

Ascariasis, popularly known as roundworm, is an infectious disease caused by the parasite Ascaris lumbricoideswhich leads to the appearance of intestinal symptoms, such as abdominal pain, colic, difficulty in evacuating and loss of appetite.

The most common form of transmission of ascariasis is through the consumption of contaminated water or food, but as it remains in the soil until it becomes infective, it can affect children who play in the soil and take dirty hands or toys contaminated with eggs. ascaris the mouth.

the eggs of Ascaris lumbricoides they are resistant and can survive for many years in the soil, so to avoid the disease it is important to always wash food well, drink only filtered water and avoid taking your hand or dirty objects directly to your mouth.

What to do: If there is a suspicion of infection by Ascaris lumbricoidesit is recommended to go to the doctor so that tests can be carried out and treatment can be started, which is done with Albendazole or Mebendazole.

4. Tetanus

Tetanus is a soil-borne disease caused by the bacteria Clostridium tetani, which enters the body through wounds, cuts or skin burns and releases toxins. The toxin of this bacterium causes generalized muscle tension, which can lead to severe contractures and progressive muscle stiffness, which are life-threatening.

O Clostridium tetani It lives in soil, dust or feces of people or animals, and rust from metals such as nails or metal fences can also harbor this bacteria.

What to do: Vaccination is the only effective way to prevent the disease, however wound care can also help, such as cleaning the wound completely, preventing the accumulation of spores of the bacteria in the damaged tissue.

5. Tungiasis

Tungiasis is a parasitosis, better known as the foot bug, also called the sand bug or pig bug, caused by pregnant females of a species of flea, called the flea. tunga penetranswhich usually inhabit soils that contain earth or sand.

It appears as one or several lesions, in the form of small dark brown lumps, which are very itchy and, if inflamed, can cause pain and redness at the site. This infection usually affects people who walk barefoot, so the main form of prevention is to prefer to walk with shoes, especially on sandy soils. See more on how to identify, prevent and treat chiggers.

What to do: The treatment is done with the removal of the parasite at the health post with sterilized material and, in some cases, deworming agents such as Thiabendazole and Ivermectin may be indicated.

6. Sporotrichosis

Sporotrichosis is a disease caused by the fungus Sporothrix schenckii, which inhabits nature and is present in places such as soil, plants, straw, thorns or wood. It is also known as “gardener’s disease”, as it is common to affect these professionals, as well as farmers and other workers who come into contact with contaminated plants and soil.

This infection usually affects only the skin and subcutaneous tissue, where small lumps form on the skin, which can grow and form ulcers. However, in some cases, the fungus can spread to other places in the body, especially if immunity is compromised, reaching bones, joints, lungs or nervous system.

What to do: In case of sporotrichosis, it is recommended to use antifungal drugs, such as Itraconazole, for 3 to 6 months according to the doctor’s recommendation. It is important that the treatment is not interrupted without recommendation, even if there are no more symptoms, as otherwise it can stimulate resistance mechanisms of the fungi and, thus, make the treatment of the disease more complicated.

7. Paracoccidioidomycosis

Paracoccidioidomycosis is an infectious disease caused by inhaling the spores of the fungus. Paracoccidioides brasiliensiswhich lives in soil and plantations, and is therefore more common in farmers and moderators in rural areas.

Paracoccidioidomycosis can affect different parts of the body, and usually causes signs and symptoms such as fever, weight loss, weakness, lesions on the skin and mucous membranes, shortness of breath or an increase in lymph nodes throughout the body.

What to do: The treatment for paracoccidioidomycosis can be done at home with the use of antifungal tablets that must be used as directed by the doctor, for example, Itraconazole, Fluconazole or Voriconazole may be recommended. In addition, it is recommended to avoid smoking and drinking alcohol during treatment.

How to avoid soil-borne diseases

To avoid soil-transmitted diseases, it is important not to go barefoot, avoid consuming potentially contaminated food and water, and invest in improving basic sanitation conditions.

In addition, it is important to pay attention to hand washing, especially children, who can put a dirty hand in their mouth or eyes and, thus, favor the development of diseases. Therefore, it is important to wash your hands well before and after going to the bathroom and having contact with animals.