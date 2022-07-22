Uterine stain: 6 main causes

Spots on the uterus can have several meanings, but they are usually not serious or signify cancer, but treatment is needed to prevent the spot from evolving into a more serious condition.

The spots are seen during a routine gynecological exam and can be white, red or dark and are treated according to their cause, usually through the use of vaginal ointments or creams.

The main causes of spotting in the uterus are:

1. HPV virus infection

The presence of thick white spots on the cervix can indicate the presence of the HPV virus. Depending on the distribution of the spots and the involvement of the cervix, the white spots may just mean the presence of the virus or indicate that the person has cervical cancer, and the doctor should request confirmatory tests. See what the symptoms are and how HPV transmission happens.

The treatment is established by the gynecologist according to the observation of the cervix and the result of the complementary exams, which can be with the use of ointments or through a surgical procedure. Learn how HPV treatment is done.

2. Cervicitis

Cervicitis can be identified through gynecological examination as poorly defined, dispersed white patches on the cervix. Cervicitis corresponds to inflammation of the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina, whose symptoms are vaginal discharge, bleeding outside the menstrual period and pain when urinating. Understand how cervicitis is treated.

3. Colpitis

Colpitis is inflammation of the vagina and cervix caused by the presence of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi or protozoa, leading to the occurrence of milky white discharge in addition to the presence of red spots in the uterus. Colpitis can be identified during colposcopy and the diagnosis is confirmed after microbiological examination. See how colposcopy is performed.

4. Endometriosis

Endometriosis is the growth of endometrial tissue outside the uterus, such as in the intestines, ovaries, tubes and bladder, causing very strong pain, especially during the menstrual period. In endometriosis, the gynecologist can identify the presence of dark or red spots during a routine exam.

Treatment varies according to the woman’s age, severity and intensity of symptoms, but in some cases surgery may be indicated. Clear all doubts about endometriosis.

5. Cervical ectopia

Cervical ectopia, also called ectopia or cervical wound, happens when part of the cervix develops into the cervical canal and can be identified in the preventive exam as a red spot on the cervix. This wound has several causes, and can happen due to infection by bacteria, fungi or protozoa, such as Trichomonas vaginalis, contraceptive use and hormonal changes. Know what are the symptoms and causes of the wound in the uterus.

Cervical ectopia is curable if treated as recommended by the gynecologist, and can be done with the use of medications or vaginal ointments or cauterization.

6. Use of contraceptives

The use of contraceptives can lead to the appearance of spots in the uterus. However, it can be easily treated by the gynecologist by replacing the contraceptive or reducing the dose.

when to go to the doctor

The spots on the cervix are curable when they are identified and treated correctly according to the guidance of the gynecologist. Therefore, it is important to go to the doctor when any of the following symptoms appear:

Vaginal discharge with a strong odor;

Bleeding during intercourse;

Pain or burning when urinating;

Abdominal pain.

The diagnosis of the cause of the stain in the uterus is made through routine gynecological exams, such as Pap smear or Colposcopy, for example. See what are the main exams requested by the gynecologist.

Treatment is done according to the cause, and the use of creams or ointments with antibiotics may be indicated if the cause is bacterial infection. In more severe cases, partial or total removal of the cervix may be indicated for a biopsy, or curettage, which is a gynecological procedure performed with the patient sedated or under general anesthesia, may be performed. Understand what curettage is and how it is done.