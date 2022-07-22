Ampicillin: what it is for, how to use it and side effects

Ampicillin is an antibiotic indicated for the treatment of various infections of the urinary, oral, respiratory, digestive and biliary tracts, as well as some local or systemic infections caused by microorganisms of the enterococci group, Haemophilus, Proteus, Salmonella and E.coli.

This medicine is available in 500 mg tablets and in suspension, which can be purchased in pharmacies with a prescription.

what is it for

How to use

Ampicillin dosage should be determined by the physician according to the severity of the infection. However, the recommended doses are as follows:

Adults

Respiratory tract infection: 250 mg to 500 mg every 6 hours;

Gastrointestinal tract infection: 500 mg every 6 hours;

Genital and urinary infections: 500 mg every 6 hours;

Bacterial meningitis: 8 g to 14 g every 24 hours;

Gonorrhea: 3.5 g of ampicillin, associated with 1 g of probenecid, to be administered simultaneously.

Children

Respiratory tract infection: 25-50 mg/kg/day in equal doses every 6 to 8 hours;

Gastrointestinal tract infection: 50-100 mg/kg/day in equal doses every 6 to 8 hours;

Genital and urinary infections: 50-100 mg/kg/day in equal doses every 6 to 8 hours;

Bacterial meningitis: 100-200 mg/kg/day.

For more serious infections, the doctor may increase doses or extend treatment for several weeks. It is further recommended that patients continue treatment for at least 48 to 72 hours after all symptoms have ceased or cultures are negative.

who shouldn’t use

Ampicillin should not be used in people who are hypersensitive to the components of the formula or to other beta-lactam drugs.

In addition, it should not be used by pregnant or breastfeeding women, unless recommended by a doctor.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that can occur during treatment with ampicillin are diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and rash.

In addition, although less frequent, epigastric pain, hives, generalized itching and allergic reactions can still occur.