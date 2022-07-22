Most common questions about antibiotics and which ones are most used

Antibiotics are drugs used to combat sensitive microorganisms that cause disease, such as bacteria, parasites or fungi and should only be used if recommended by the doctor.

Antibiotics are used to treat various types of infections such as urinary tract infection, ear, eye, kidney, skin, bones, genitals, abdominal cavity, joints or respiratory and digestive tract, sinusitis, boils, infected ulcers, tonsillitis, rhinitis, bronchitis or pneumonia, for example.

If used incorrectly or without medical advice, they can cause resistance and unnecessary side effects, as antibiotics can also eliminate beneficial bacteria for the body, such as those that live in the intestines and on the skin, which can lead to candidiasis, diarrhea or infections. of skin, making the treatment of the disease more difficult.

Common questions about antibiotics

1. Taking antibiotics makes you fat?

Antibiotics usually do not have the side effect of weight loss or increase in appetite, however, some of them can cause poor digestion and excess gas, which can cause bloating in the abdomen, which can be confused with weight gain.

2. Antibiotics cut the contraceptive effect?

Few antibiotics reduce the effect of contraceptives, which is confirmed by recent studies, in which only rifampicin and rifabutin have shown to interfere with their action. Know what to do in these cases.

However, as one of the most common side effects of most antibiotics is diarrhea, there is a risk that the contraceptive will not be completely absorbed if diarrhea occurs within 4 hours of taking the drug. In these cases, it is advisable to use a condom, as the diarrhea stops within 7 days.

3. Do I need to take the antibiotic box all the way?

The antibiotic should always be taken until the end or for as long as the doctor indicates, even when there are signs of improvement after 3 to 5 days of treatment.

In some cases, people who feel better tend to stop taking the antibiotic before the recommended time, but they should not, because the bacteria responsible for causing the infection may not have all been eliminated. Thus, with the interruption of treatment, they can multiply again, developing the disease again and, in addition, they can develop resistance to the compounds used, making the antibiotic ineffective in the future.

4. Why do antibiotics cause diarrhea?

Diarrhea is a common side effect of antibiotics, which arises due to the antibiotic’s effect on the intestinal flora. What happens is that antibiotics are medicines that eliminate bacteria that are sensitive to certain compounds, thus eliminating both bad and good bacteria, which causes changes in the functioning of the intestine.

Learn how to fight diarrhea caused by antibiotics.

5. Does alcohol cut the antibiotic’s effect?

Alcohol does not cut the effect of the antibiotic, but it can reduce its effectiveness because alcohol has a diuretic effect, which can facilitate the exit of the drug in the urine and decrease its concentration in the bloodstream, which may not be effective for the treatment. In addition, the use of alcohol and antibiotics at the same time can overload the liver, as both are not metabolized in this organ, thus the bioavailability of the drug may be impaired, which may also increase the toxicity of the antibiotic.

For these reasons, doctors usually recommend that there is no alcohol intake during treatment, because there are specific antibiotics that cannot even be ingested with alcohol, such as Metronidazole, Tinidazole, Cefoxitin and the combination of Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim, since in addition to being toxic to the body, it can cause unpleasant symptoms, such as vomiting, palpitations, heat, excessive sweating, difficulty breathing, headache and hypotension.

What are the most commonly used antibiotics?

Some of the most commonly used antibiotics to treat infections include:

ciprofloxacin : Commercially known as Cipro or Cipro XR, it is a remedy indicated for the treatment of respiratory infections, in the ear, eyes, kidneys, skin, bones or reproductive organs, as well as for the treatment of generalized infections. Recommended doses of this antibiotic vary between 250 and 1500 mg per day, depending on the age and severity of the infection to be treated. See more about dosage, contraindications and side effects.

amoxicillin : Indicated for the treatment of infections caused by bacteria, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, tonsillitis, sinusitis, urinary or vaginal infections, of the skin and mucous membranes. This antibiotic belongs to the group of penicillins and the recommended doses vary between 750 mg and 1500 mg per day, depending on the severity of the infection to be treated. In addition, it can be associated with clavulanic acid, in order to reduce bacterial resistance to the antibiotic. Learn more about Amoxicillin.

Azithromycin: Indicated in the treatment of lower and upper respiratory tract infections such as sinusitis, pharyngitis or tonsillitis, skin and soft tissue infections, acute otitis media and uncomplicated sexually transmitted diseases in men and women caused by the bacteria Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae. It is also indicated in the treatment of cancer caused by Haemophilus ducreyi. Generally, recommended doses range from 500 to 1000 mg per day, depending on the infection being treated. Learn more about azithromycin.

Cephalexin : It may also be known by the trade names Keflex, Keforal or Keflaxin, and is generally indicated for the treatment of respiratory tract infections, otitis media, skin and soft tissue infections, urinary tract infections and bone infections. Generally, doses ranging from 750 to 1500 mg per day are recommended, depending on the severity of the infection to be treated. See how to take Cephalexin.

Tetracycline: Commercially known as Tetracilil or Tetrex. It is an antibiotic that is generally indicated for the treatment of infections caused by organisms sensitive to tetracycline, such as brucellosis, gingivitis, gonorrhea or syphilis, for example. Generally, recommended doses range from 1500 to 2000 mg per day. See the Tetracycline package insert.

It is important to always keep in mind that all antibiotics must be taken according to the indications given by the doctor, respecting the duration of the treatment, even when improvements are observed. Dosing schedules must also be adhered to at all times to ensure that the treatment has the desired effect.