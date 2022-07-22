How do you get gonorrhea: main forms of transmission

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) and, therefore, its main form of contagion is through unprotected sex, however transmission from mother to baby can also happen during childbirth, when gonorrhea is not present. identified and/or treated correctly.

The most common ways to catch gonorrhea include:

unprotected sexual contact whether vaginal, anal or oral, and can be transmitted even if there is no penetration;

From mother to child during childbirth, especially if the woman has not been treated for the infection.

In addition, another rarer way of transmitting the infection is through contact with contaminated fluids with the eyes, which can happen if these fluids are in the hand and the eye is scratched, for example.

Gonorrhea is not spread through casual contact, such as hugging, kissing, coughing, sneezing or sharing cutlery.

How to avoid getting gonorrhea

To avoid gonorrhea, it is important that sexual relations take place using a condom, in this way it is possible to avoid contagion with gonorrhea. Neisseria gonorrhoeae and with other microorganisms that can also be transmitted sexually and lead to the emergence of diseases.

In addition, anyone with gonorrhea should get proper treatment, not only to avoid passing the disease on to others, but also to avoid complications such as infertility and an increased risk of catching other STIs. Understand how gonorrhea is treated.

How do I know if I have gonorrhea?

To know if you have gonorrhea, it is important to have tests done to identify the presence of the bacteria, because in most cases gonorrhea does not cause symptoms. Therefore, in case the person has had unprotected sexual intercourse, the best thing to do is ask the gynecologist or urologist to carry out tests for sexually transmitted infections, including the test for gonorrhea.

However, in other cases, gonorrhea can lead to the appearance of signs and symptoms about 10 days after contact with the bacteria responsible for the disease. Neisseria gonorrhoeae, there may be pain or burning when urinating, low-grade fever, obstruction of the anal canal, in case of anal intercourse, sore throat and voice impairment, in case of oral intercourse, and low-grade fever. In addition, men may experience yellow, pus-like discharge from the urethra, while women may experience inflammation of the Bartholin’s glands and a yellowish-white discharge.

Here’s how to identify gonorrhea.