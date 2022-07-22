Can a breast cyst turn into cancer?

The breast cyst, also known as breast cyst, is an almost always benign alteration that appears in most women between 15 and 50 years of age. Most breast cysts are of the simple type and, therefore, are filled only with liquid, not posing any health hazard.

However, there are two more main types of cysts:

thick breast cyst : contains a thicker liquid, similar to gelatin;

: contains a thicker liquid, similar to gelatin; solid content breast cyst: has a hard mass inside.

Of these types of cyst, the only one that has any risk of becoming cancer is the solid cyst, which can also be known as papillary carcinoma, and which needs to be evaluated through biopsy to identify if there are cancerous cells inside.

Most of the time, the cyst does not hurt and is hardly noticed by the woman. In general, a breast cyst is only noticed when it is very large and the breast becomes more swollen and heavier. See all symptoms here.

How to diagnose breast cyst

A breast cyst can be diagnosed using a breast ultrasound or mammogram and does not require specific treatment. However, women who have a very large cyst that causes pain and discomfort may benefit from a puncture to remove the fluid that forms the cyst, ending the problem.

It is also important to do a regular breast self-exam. Watch the following video and see how to do it correctly:

When the breast cyst can be serious

Almost all breast cysts are benign, so the risk of developing cancer from this change is very low. However, all solid cysts should be evaluated through a biopsy, as they carry some risk of being cancer.

In addition, the cyst can also be analyzed by biopsy if it is greatly increasing in size or if symptoms appear that could indicate cancer such as:

Frequent itching of the breast;

Fluid release from the nipples;

Increase in the size of one of the breasts;

Changes in the breast skin.

In these cases, it is very important to go to the doctor to do new tests on the cyst and even assess whether there is a possibility that a cancer that is not related to the cyst, for example, is developing.

Even if all tests indicate that the cyst is benign, a woman should have a mammogram 1 to 2 times a year, as directed by her doctor, as she continues to have the same risk as any other woman of getting breast cancer. .

Check out the top 12 symptoms of breast cancer.