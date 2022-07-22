Top 4 breast plastic surgery options

Depending on the objective, there are several types of plastic surgery that can be performed on the breasts, making it possible to increase, decrease, lift and even reconstruct them, in cases of breast removal due to breast cancer, for example.

Generally, this type of surgery is performed on women, but it can also be performed on men, especially in cases of gynecomastia, which is when the breasts grow due to the excessive development of breast tissue in men. Learn more about male breast enlargement and how to treat it.

Mammoplasty should only be performed after the age of 18, as it is only after this age that the breast is already developed, avoiding changes in the result. The surgery is usually done under general anesthesia and takes an average of 1 hour and the person is hospitalized in the clinic for about 2 days.

1. Augmentation mammoplasty

Plastic surgery to increase the breasts, known as augmentation mammoplasty, is performed when you want to increase the size of the breast, especially when it is very small and causes a decrease in self-esteem, for example. In addition, there are women who, after breastfeeding, lose some breast volume and surgery can also be used in these cases.

In these cases, a silicone prosthesis is placed that increases the volume, and its size varies according to each person’s body and the woman’s desire, and can be placed over the chest muscle or under it. Learn how breast augmentation surgery is performed.

2. Reduction Mammoplasty

Plastic surgery to reduce the size of the breast is done when the woman wants to reduce its size, due to disproportionate to the body or when the weight of the breasts causes constant back pain, for example. However, this type of surgery can also be adapted for men who have gynecomastia, allowing the removal of excess breast tissue that grows in these cases.

In this surgery, excess fat and skin is removed, achieving a breast size proportional to the body. See when it is recommended to perform reduction mammoplasty.

3. Mastopexy to lift the breasts

The surgery performed to lift the breasts is known as breast lifting or mastopexy and is performed to give shape to the breast, especially when it is very droopy and flaccid, which occurs naturally from the age of 50, after breastfeeding or due to fluctuations in Weight.

In this surgery, the surgeon lifts the breast, removing excess skin and compressing the tissue. Find out why having a mastopexy can bring excellent results.

4. Surgery for breast reconstruction

Surgery for breast reconstruction is performed to completely change the shape, size and appearance of the breast and is mainly done after part of the breast has been removed due to cancer.

However, reconstruction of the nipple or areola can also be performed, when it is large or asymmetrical, and, it is common, to also perform mammoplasty to make the breast more beautiful and natural.

See how breast reconstruction is done.

Postoperative period of breast plastic surgery

Recovery takes an average of 2 weeks and, in the first few days, it is normal to feel some pain or discomfort in the region. However, to speed up recovery and avoid pain, it is advised to take some precautions such as:

Always sleep on your back ;

; Wearing an elastic bandage or bra to support the breasts for at least 3 weeks;

to support the breasts for at least 3 weeks; Avoid making too many movements with your arms such as driving a car or doing intense exercise, for 15 days;

such as driving a car or doing intense exercise, for 15 days; Taking pain medicationanti-inflammatory and antibiotic as directed by the doctor.

Especially in cases of breast reconstruction or reduction, a woman may have a drain after the surgery, which is a small tube that allows the removal of excess fluid that forms, avoiding various types of complications. Normally, the drain is removed 1 to 2 two years later.

The stitches are usually removed between 3 days and 1 week, depending on the healing process, which is evaluated during review consultations with the surgeon.

Possible complications of the surgery

After plastic surgery on the breasts, some complications may arise, but infrequently, such as:

Infection, with accumulation of pus;

Hematoma, with accumulation of blood

Breast pain and tenderness;

Rejection or rupture of the prosthesis;

Breast asymmetry;

Bleeding or excessive chest stiffness.

When complications occur, it may be necessary to go to the block to correct the problem, however, only the surgeon can evaluate and inform the best way. Learn more about the possible risks of plastic surgery.