Adenoid Surgery: How It’s Done and What’s the Recovery Like

Adenoid surgery, also known as adenoidectomy, is simple, takes an average of 30 minutes and must be performed under general anesthesia. However, despite being a quick and simple procedure, full recovery lasts an average of 2 weeks, and it is important that the person rests during this period, avoids places with a large concentration of people and makes use of the medicines indicated by the doctor.

The adenoid is a set of lymphatic tissues that are located in the region between the throat and the nose and is responsible for recognizing viruses and bacteria and producing antibodies, thus protecting the body. However, adenoids can grow a lot, becoming swollen and inflamed and causing symptoms such as frequent rhinitis and sinusitis, snoring and difficulty breathing that do not improve with medication, requiring surgery. See what are the symptoms of adenoid.

when is indicated

Adenoid surgery is indicated when the adenoid does not decrease in size even after taking medicine prescribed by the doctor or when it leads to the appearance of infection and recurrent inflammation of the ear, nose and throat, hearing or smell loss and difficulty breathing.

In addition, surgery may also be indicated when there is difficulty swallowing and sleep apnea, in which the person momentarily stops breathing during sleep, resulting in snoring. Learn how to identify sleep apnea.

How is adenoid surgery done?

Adenoid surgery is performed with the person fasting for at least 8 hours, as general anesthesia is required. The procedure lasts an average of 30 minutes and consists of removing the adenoids through the mouth, with no need to make cuts in the skin. In some cases, in addition to adenoid surgery, tonsil and ear surgery may be recommended, as they also tend to become infected.

Adenoid surgery can be performed from the age of 6, but in more serious cases, such as sleep apnea, where breathing stops during sleep, the doctor may suggest surgery before that age.

The person can return home after a few hours, usually until the effect of the anesthesia wears off, or stay overnight, so that the doctor can monitor the patient’s progress.

Adenoid surgery does not interfere with the immune system, as there are other defense mechanisms in the body. In addition, it is rare for the adenoid to re-grow, however in the case of babies, the adenoid is still in the growth phase and, therefore, it can be noticed an increase in its size over time.

Risks of adenoid surgery

Adenoid surgery is a safe procedure, however, like any other type of surgery, it has some risks, such as bleeding, infections, anesthesia complications, vomiting, fever and swelling of the face, which should be immediately reported to the doctor.

Recovery from adenoid surgery

Although adenoid surgery is a simple and quick procedure, recovery from surgery takes about 2 weeks and during that time it is important to:

Keep rest and avoid sudden head movements;

Eat soft, cold and liquid foods for 3 days or as directed by the doctor;

Avoid crowded places, such as shopping malls;

Avoid contact with patients with respiratory infections;

Take antibiotics as directed by your doctor.

During recovery, the person may feel some pain, especially in the first 3 days and, for this, the doctor may prescribe painkillers, such as Paracetamol. In addition, you should go to the hospital if you have a fever above 38°C or bleeding from your mouth or nose.

Watch the following video and learn what to eat during the recovery period from adenoid and tonsil surgery: