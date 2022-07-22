Sarcopenia: what it is, how to identify it and treatment

Sarcopenia is the loss of muscle mass, a common event after the age of 50, a period when there is a greater reduction in the amount and size of the fibers that form the muscles, a reduction in physical activity, and mainly due to the reduction of hormones such as estrogen and testosterone. .

The main symptoms of this situation include loss of strength, balance and physical performance to perform activities such as walking, climbing stairs or getting out of bed.

To recover the muscles, it is important to avoid a sedentary lifestyle and practice physical exercises, with strength and aerobic training, in addition to an adequate diet, rich in proteins and nutrients, preferably present in lean meats, dairy products and vegetables, such as soy, lentils and quinoa.

How to identify sarcopenia

The lack of lean mass causes numerous difficulties in the life of the elderly, which appear gradually, such as imbalance, difficulty walking and activities such as shopping, cleaning the house, or even basic activities such as taking a shower and getting out of bed.

As muscle mass atrophies, the elderly are at greater risk of falls, and begin to have the need to walk with the support of someone, a cane or a wheelchair, in addition to having more body aches, caused not only by wear and tear on bones and joints, but also a lack of muscles to help stabilize the body’s joints.

How to prevent muscle loss

The atrophy and destruction of muscle cells is a natural process, which happens in all people aged 30 and over who are sedentary, and if nothing is done to avoid it, the tendency is to become a frail elderly person, with difficulties with daily tasks and more prone to body aches.

To avoid sarcopenia, it is very important to adopt habits such as:

practice physical activities , both muscular strength and resistance, such as weight training and pilates, for example, and aerobic, with walking and running, to improve blood circulation and body performance. Check out which are the best exercises to practice in the 3rd age.

, both muscular strength and resistance, such as weight training and pilates, for example, and aerobic, with walking and running, to improve blood circulation and body performance. Check out which are the best exercises to practice in the 3rd age. Have a protein-rich diet , present in meats, eggs and dairy products, to stimulate muscle growth, in addition to carbohydrates, fats and calories to give energy, in the correct amounts, preferably guided by the nutritionist. Find out which are the main foods rich in protein to implement the diet.

, present in meats, eggs and dairy products, to stimulate muscle growth, in addition to carbohydrates, fats and calories to give energy, in the correct amounts, preferably guided by the nutritionist. Find out which are the main foods rich in protein to implement the diet. avoid smoking because the cigarette, in addition to altering the appetite, compromises blood circulation and intoxicates the body’s cells;

because the cigarette, in addition to altering the appetite, compromises blood circulation and intoxicates the body’s cells; Drink about 2 liters of water a day staying hydrated to improve circulation, intestinal rhythm, taste and cell health;

staying hydrated to improve circulation, intestinal rhythm, taste and cell health; Avoid excessive alcoholic beveragesas this habit, in addition to contributing to dehydration, impairs the functioning of important organs of the body, such as the liver, brain and heart.

It is also very important to keep follow-up with the general practitioner or geriatrician, so that routine exams and check ups are carried out to identify and treat possible diseases that can worsen the loss of lean mass, such as diabetes, hypothyroidism, diseases of the stomach, intestine and related to immunity, for example.

treatment options

For the person who already has loss of muscle mass, it is important that it is recovered soon, because the greater the loss, the greater the difficulty of regeneration and the worse the symptoms.

Thus, in order to recover the muscles, it is very important that the person follows a treatment aimed at gaining lean mass, guided by the geriatrician, together with other professionals such as a nutritionist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist and physical educator, with:

strength training with physical activity and physiotherapy;

with physical activity and physiotherapy; home adaptation to make everyday and leisure activities easier;

to make everyday and leisure activities easier; medication adjustment that can worsen your appetite or contribute to muscle wasting;

that can worsen your appetite or contribute to muscle wasting; Disease treatment and control that can impair the physical performance of the elderly, such as diabetes, intestinal or appetite changes;

that can impair the physical performance of the elderly, such as diabetes, intestinal or appetite changes; protein rich diet . In addition, if you are an elderly person with frailty, it is also important to have a diet rich in calories, guided by a nutritionist. Check out some protein-rich snack tips to increase muscle mass;

. In addition, if you are an elderly person with frailty, it is also important to have a diet rich in calories, guided by a nutritionist. Check out some protein-rich snack tips to increase muscle mass; Medicines and hormonessuch as hormone replacement therapy or testosterone, are only indicated in some necessary cases, under medical supervision.

The use of protein supplements may be necessary when food is not enough to replace the amount of protein and calories needed by the elderly, which usually happens in cases of lack of appetite, difficulty swallowing, pasty food or changes in absorption by the stomach. or intestine.

Some of the most recommended supplements for seniors are sold in pharmacies or supermarkets, such as Ensure, Nutren and Nutridrink, for example, which have flavored and unflavored versions, to take as a snack or mixed in drinks and food.