Hemangioma in the liver (hepatic): what it is, symptoms and how to treat

Hemangioma in the liver is a small nodule formed by a tangle of blood vessels, which is usually benign, not progressing to cancer and causing no symptoms. The causes of liver hemangioma are not known, however, this problem is more common in women between the ages of 30 and 50, who have been pregnant or are taking hormone replacement therapy.

Hemangioma in the liver is usually not serious, being discovered during diagnostic tests for other problems, such as an abdominal ultrasound or CT scan.

In most cases, the hemangioma does not require treatment, disappearing on its own and without threatening the patient’s health. However, there are situations where it can grow a lot or present a risk of bleeding, which can be dangerous, so the hepatologist may recommend surgery.

possible symptoms

Symptoms of hemangioma can include:

Pain or discomfort in the right side of the abdomen;

Nausea and vomiting;

Abdominal distension;

Feeling full after eating little food;

Loss of appetite.

These symptoms are rare and usually only appear when the hemangioma is larger than 5 cm, and it is recommended to consult a hepatologist for a proper evaluation.

The exams and analysis of the hepatologist will observe the need to carry out the treatment or just observe, in addition to differentiating that the nodule is not a liver cancer. Check out the signs that indicate liver cancer.

How to confirm

Liver hemangioma is detected through imaging tests of the abdomen, such as ultrasound, CT scan, or MRI.

These tests are also helpful in differentiating hemangioma from other types of liver damage, such as malignant tumors or a liver cyst, which is an accumulation of fluid in this organ. To understand the differences, check out more details about what a liver cyst is.

Liver hemangioma tomography Hemangioma in the liver

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for liver hemangioma should be guided by a hepatologist, but it is usually only done when the patient has symptoms such as abdominal pain or constant vomiting, when there is doubt that the hemangioma may be a malignant tumor or when there is a risk of rupturing the vessels. with bleeding.

Usually, the most used treatment for liver hemangioma is surgery to remove the nodule or the affected part of the liver, but in more severe cases, radiation therapy or liver transplantation may also be required.

When the patient does not need treatment for liver hemangioma, it is recommended to monitor the problem at least once a year at the hepatologist.

Diet for liver hemangioma

There is no specific type of diet for hepatic hemangioma, however, you can take some care with food to maintain liver health, such as:

Avoid excessive consumption of foods rich in fat, sugar and salt;

Include 3 to 5 servings of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet;

Increase consumption of fiber-rich foods, such as whole grains;

Prefer lean meats such as chicken, fish or turkey;

Avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages;

Increase water consumption, between 2 to 2.5 liters per day.

The ideal is always to consult a nutritionist to adapt the diet to individual needs, especially if there is another associated disease. See in more detail what the diet should be like to cleanse the liver and keep it healthy.