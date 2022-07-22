How is colpitis treated?

The treatment of colpitis should be recommended by the gynecologist and aims to eliminate the microorganism responsible for the inflammation of the vagina and cervix, thus relieving the symptoms presented by the woman, in addition to preventing the development of complications.

The gynecologist usually indicates the use of antimicrobials in the form of a tablet, cream or ointment that must be applied directly to the intimate region for about 6 to 10 days. However, it is important that, not only during the treatment, but also afterwards, the woman performs good intimate hygiene and prefers the use of cotton underwear, as this is how it is possible to prevent colpitis from happening again.

1. Remedies for colpitis

The gynecologist usually indicates the use of Clindamycin or Metronidazole in the treatment of colpitis, because the microorganisms normally related to this disease are sensitive to this antimicrobial and, therefore, the treatment is effective. However, so that the microorganism is actually eliminated and there is no risk of complications, it is important that the woman undergoes the complete treatment, even if there are no more apparent symptoms.

In addition to Metronidazole, the gynecologist may recommend the use of Miconazole in case the colpitis is related to fungi, mainly of the genus Candida.

Remedies for colpitis are usually given in the form of an ointment that must be introduced into the vagina with the help of an applicator after daily intimate hygiene. The recommendation is that the use of the ointment be done at night, so that the remedy can act more effectively against the microbial agent.

Usually the partners do not need treatment, as colpitis does not correspond to a sexually transmitted infection, there is no risk of the microorganism being transmitted sexually. However, it is important that the agent responsible for colpitis is identified, because if it is found to be caused by trichomonas sp., there may be sexual transmission, and it is recommended that the partner undergo tests and start treatment.

Treatment for colpitis in pregnancy

Colpitis in pregnancy can also be treated with Metronidazole or Clindamycin, as they do not interfere with the baby’s development, however it is important that the use is made according to the doctor’s recommendation. That’s because even if it has no impact on fetal development, the time of use may vary from one woman to another.

2. Home treatment

In addition to the use of the medicine indicated by the gynecologist, it is important that the woman has some care that also helps to fight the infectious agent and treat colpitis. The main way to treat colpitis at home is through proper intimate hygiene, in which only the external region of the vagina should be washed, as it is possible to promote the normal microbiota of the vagina. See how to do the correct intimate hygiene.

In addition, it is recommended to wear cotton underwear, avoid tight clothes and not have sexual intercourse during the treatment, as this will promote tissue healing and prevent inflammation of the vagina and cervix again.

A way to complement the treatment recommended by the gynecologist is through tea from the bark of the mastic tree, as this plant has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and healing properties. However, despite these properties, further studies are needed to prove the effectiveness of mastic in the treatment of colpitis. Learn more about the aroeira.