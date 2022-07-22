Anxiety or panic attack: here’s how to differentiate

For many, panic attacks and anxiety attacks may seem almost the same thing, however there are several differences between them, from their causes to their intensity and frequency.

Thus, it is important to know how to differentiate them to define the best course of action to follow, help the doctor to make a faster diagnosis and seek the most appropriate type of treatment. The differences between anxiety and panic attack can vary in terms of intensity, duration, causes and presence or absence of agoraphobia:

Anxiety panic disorder Intensity Continuous and daily. Maximum intensity of 10 minutes. Duration For 6 months or more. From 20 to 30 minutes. Causes Excessive worries and stress. unknown. Presence of Agoraphobia No Yea Treatment therapy sessions Therapy sessions + medication

Below we describe the main characteristics of each of these disorders, so that it is easier to understand each one of them.

what is anxiety

Anxiety is characterized by persistent excessive worry that is difficult to control. This concern is present in the person’s daily life, for at least 6 months or more, and is accompanied by physical and psychological symptoms, such as:

tremors;

Insomnia;

restlessness;

Headache;

Shortness of breathe;

Fatigue;

Excessive sweat;

Palpitations;

gastrointestinal problems;

Difficulty relaxing;

Muscle aches;

Irritability;

Ease of changing mood.

It can also often be confused with symptoms of depression, but unlike depression, anxiety is primarily focused on excessive worrying about future events.

Learn more details about anxiety symptoms.

How to confirm if it’s anxiety

To try to understand if it really is an anxiety disorder, it is important to look for a psychologist or psychiatrist who, after evaluating the symptoms and some life events, will be able to confirm a possible diagnosis and better determine the treatment to be followed.

The diagnosis is usually confirmed when there has been excessive worry for at least 6 months, along with the presence of symptoms such as restlessness, a feeling of being on edge, tiredness, difficulty concentrating, irritability, muscle tension, and sleep disturbances.

how to treat anxiety

For the treatment of anxiety disorder, follow-up with a psychologist for therapy sessions is advised, as it will help the person to better deal with some day-to-day situations, such as controlling pessimism, increasing tolerance and strengthening self-confidence, for example. . If necessary, together with the therapy sessions, the doctor may also indicate treatment with medication, which should always be guided by a psychiatrist.

Other approaches, such as relaxation techniques, regular exercise, guidance and counseling, are also important to help with treatment. See which treatment options are most used to treat anxiety.

What is Panic Disorder

Panic disorder is considered when a person has recurrent panic attacks, which are sudden and intense episodes of fear that lead to a series of physical reactions that start suddenly, which include:

Palpitations, heart pounding or racing;

excessive sweating;

tremor;

Feeling short of breath or short of breath;

Feeling faint;

Nausea or abdominal discomfort;

Numbness or tingling in some part of the body;

Chest pain or discomfort;

Chills or feeling hot;

Feeling outside of yourself;

Fear of losing control or going crazy;

Fear to die.

A panic attack can be confused with a heart attack, but in the case of a heart attack there is a tightness like pain in the heart that spreads to the left side of the body, getting worse over time. In the case of a panic attack, the pain is localized stinging in the chest, with tingling and there is improvement in a few minutes, in addition its intensity is 10 minutes, and the attack can last from 20 to 30 minutes at most.

It is very common in these cases, the development of Agoraphobia, which is a type of psychological disorder where the person, for fear of having an attack, avoids situations where there is no quick help available or places where it is not possible to get out quickly, such as buses. , planes, cinema, meetings, among others. Due to this, it is common for the person to have greater isolation at home, with absences from work or even social events.

Learn a little more about panic attack, what to do and how to avoid it.

How to confirm if it is panic disorder

To confirm if it is a panic disorder, or even if the person has had a panic attack, you need the help of a psychologist or psychiatrist. Often the person seeks help when he notices that he is no longer able to leave the house alone for fear that a panic attack will occur.

In this case, the doctor will make the diagnosis based on a report told by the person himself, trying to differentiate it from other physical or psychological diseases. It is very common for people who suffer from panic disorder to report this type of episodes in great detail, which demonstrates how dramatic the event is to the point of preserving such a vivid memory.

How to treat panic disorder

The treatment for panic disorder basically consists of the association of therapy sessions with the use of medication. Currently, the most used drugs are antidepressants and, in most cases, symptoms improve considerably in the first few weeks of treatment.