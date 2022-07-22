Colpitis symptoms and how to identify

The presence of white, milky discharge that can have an unpleasant odor, in some cases, corresponds to the main symptom of colpitis, which is inflammation of the vagina and cervix that can be caused by fungi, bacteria and protozoa, such as Candida sp., Gardnerella vaginalis and trichomonas sp.

To know if it is colpitis, the gynecologist must evaluate the symptoms presented by the woman, in addition to performing tests that allow the identification of signs of inflammation and the infectious agent responsible for colpitis, such as the Schiller test and colposcopy, for example. Learn more about colpitis.

symptoms of colpitis

The main symptom of colpitis is a whitish or grayish vaginal discharge, similar to milk, which can sometimes be bullous, although this is not very common. In addition, some women report a bad smell in the intimate region, similar to the smell of fish, which tends to be even more evident after intimate contact.

In addition to discharge, the doctor can identify signs in the cervix or vaginal mucosa during examinations, differentiating the types of colpitis into:

diffuse colpitis which is characterized by the presence of small red dots on the vaginal mucosa and cervix;

which is characterized by the presence of small red dots on the vaginal mucosa and cervix; focal colpitis in which rounded red spots can be seen on the vaginal mucosa;

in which rounded red spots can be seen on the vaginal mucosa; acute colpitis which is characterized by swelling of the vaginal mucosa in addition to the presence of red dots;

which is characterized by swelling of the vaginal mucosa in addition to the presence of red dots; chronic colpitisin which white and red dots are observed in the vagina.

Thus, if the woman has white discharge and the doctor identifies changes indicative of inflammation during evaluation of the vagina and cervix, it is important that tests are carried out to identify the cause of colpitis and start treatment.

Main causes

Colpitis is usually caused by microorganisms that are part of the normal vaginal microbiota, with the exception of trichomonas sp., and that due to inadequate hygiene habits, such as frequent vaginal showering or not wearing cotton underwear, for example, can proliferate and cause infection and inflammation of the genital region.

In addition, colpitis can also happen when you spend more than 4 hours with the tampon inside the vagina, as a result of hormonal changes, use of antibiotics or due to having sex during menstruation or having sex without a condom.

It is important that the cause of colpitis is identified so that the doctor can indicate the most appropriate treatment, which is usually done with the use of antimicrobials that aim to eliminate the excess of microorganism responsible for colpitis in addition to favoring the recovery of vaginal tissue and of the cervix. Understand how colpitis is treated.

How to know if it’s colpitis

In addition to evaluating the symptoms presented by the woman, the gynecologist must perform some tests to check for signs indicative of colpitis. Thus, the doctor evaluates the intimate region, identifying signs of inflammation, as well as performing tests and exams that help to conclude the diagnosis of colpitis and identify the microorganism responsible for the inflammation, the most indicated being:

pH test: greater than 4.7;

greater than 4.7; 10% KOH test: Positive;

Positive; Fresh exam: which is made from the analysis of a sample of vaginal secretion and which, in the case of colpitis, indicates a decrease in lactobacilli, also known as Doderlein bacilli, and rare or absent leukocytes;

which is made from the analysis of a sample of vaginal secretion and which, in the case of colpitis, indicates a decrease in lactobacilli, also known as Doderlein bacilli, and rare or absent leukocytes; Gram test: which is made from the analysis of a sample of vaginal secretion and which aims to identify the microorganism responsible for the inflammation;

which is made from the analysis of a sample of vaginal secretion and which aims to identify the microorganism responsible for the inflammation; Type 1 urine test: which may indicate the presence of indicative signs of infection, in addition to the presence of trichomonas sp., which is one of those responsible for colpitis;

which may indicate the presence of indicative signs of infection, in addition to the presence of trichomonas sp., which is one of those responsible for colpitis; Schiller’s test: in which the doctor passes a substance with iodine inside the vagina and cervix, identifying possible changes in the cells that are indicative of infection and inflammation;

in which the doctor passes a substance with iodine inside the vagina and cervix, identifying possible changes in the cells that are indicative of infection and inflammation; Colposcopy: which is the most suitable exam for diagnosing colpitis, as it allows the doctor to evaluate in detail the vulva, vagina and cervix, being possible to identify indicative signs of inflammation. Understand how colposcopy is performed.

In addition to these exams, the doctor can also perform a Pap smear, which is also known as a preventive exam, however this exam is not indicated for the diagnosis of colpitis, as it is not very specific and does not show signs of inflammation or infection very well. .

Some of the tests indicated to know if it is colpitis can be performed during the consultation with the gynecologist and the person has the result during the consultation, however others need the sample collected during the consultation to be sent to the laboratory for analysis and if can have the diagnosis.