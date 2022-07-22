Colpitis: what it is, types and how is the diagnosis

Colpitis corresponds to inflammation of the vagina and cervix caused by bacteria, fungi or protozoa and which leads to the appearance of white and milky vaginal discharge. This inflammation is more frequent in women who have frequent intimate contact and who do not use condoms during sexual intercourse, especially.

The diagnosis of colpitis is made by the gynecologist from the analysis of the symptoms described by the woman, observation of the intimate region and carrying out some tests to confirm the disease. From the identification of the microorganism causing colpitis, the doctor can indicate the best treatment.

types of colpitis

According to the cause, colpitis can be classified into:

Bacterial Colpitis: This type of colpitis is caused by bacteria, mainly Gardnerella sp. Inflammation caused by infection with this genus of bacteria leads to the appearance of foul-smelling vaginal discharge and pain during intimate contact. Learn how to identify infection by Gardnerella sp;

Colpitis by protozoa: The main protozoan responsible for colpitis in women is the Trichomonas vaginalis, which causes a burning sensation, stinging and a lot of urge to urinate. Know how to recognize the symptoms of trichomoniasis.

In order to know which microorganism is responsible for colpitis, it is necessary for the gynecologist to request a microbiological examination, which must be done through the collection of vaginal secretion, which is performed in the laboratory. Based on the results of the examination, the doctor will be able to establish the treatment according to the cause.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of colpitis is made by the gynecologist through some tests, such as colposcopy, the Schiller test and the pap smear, however the pap smear, also known as a preventive test, is not very specific for the diagnosis of colpitis and does not show much evidence. well for signs of vaginal inflammation.

Therefore, if colpitis is suspected, the doctor may indicate the performance of colposcopy, which allows evaluating the cervix, vulva and vagina, being possible to identify changes that are suggestive of colpitis. Understand how colposcopy is performed.

In addition, in order to identify the microorganism responsible for the inflammation and, thus, the most appropriate treatment can be initiated, the doctor may request a microbiological analysis, which is carried out from vaginal secretions.

main symptoms

The main symptoms indicative of colpitis is the presence of a whitish, homogeneous, milky vaginal discharge, which can also be bullous. In addition to discharge, some women may have an unpleasant odor that worsens after intimate contact, which may be directly related to the microorganism responsible for the inflammation.

From the observation of the signs during the gynecological exam, the doctor can indicate the severity of the inflammation, in addition to evaluating the risk of complications, such as endometriosis and pelvic inflammatory disease, for example. Know how to recognize the symptoms of colpitis.

treatment for colpitis

The treatment of colpitis should be done under the guidance of the gynecologist, who will indicate medications according to the infectious agent responsible for the inflammation, and oral or vaginal medications may be indicated. Although it is not a serious situation, it is important that it be treated, as it is possible to avoid the worsening of inflammation, which facilitates the occurrence of other diseases, such as HPV, for example.

During the treatment for colpitis, it is recommended that the woman does not have sexual intercourse, not even with a condom, because the friction of the penis in the vagina can be uncomfortable. Understand how colpitis is treated.