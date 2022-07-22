What can be finger numbness (and how to treat it)

Numbness in the fingers is a symptom that can occur in some people who suffer from conditions such as fibromyalgia, peripheral neuropathy or carpal tunnel syndrome, for example. In addition, in some cases, it can occur as a side effect of treatments with certain drugs, and it is very important to report this situation to the doctor.

The most common causes of finger numbness are:

1. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome is one of the most common causes of finger numbness. This disease arises due to compression of the median nerve that passes through the wrist and innervates the palm of the hand, causing symptoms such as numbness and sensation of needles in the thumb, index or middle finger, which usually worsen at night.

how to treat: This syndrome can be treated with the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, physical therapy and, in some cases, surgery. Learn more about treatment.

2. Peripheral polyneuropathy

This disease arises due to damage to the peripheral nerves, responsible for carrying information from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body, leading to the emergence of symptoms such as weakness, pain and numbness in the limbs, more markedly in the feet and hands.

The causes that can lead to the emergence of polyneuropathy are diabetes, autoimmune diseases, infections or exposure to toxic substances, for example.

how to treat: treatment usually consists of controlling the disease and administering anti-inflammatory, antidepressant or anticonvulsant drugs, for example. Learn more about treatment and how to identify the main symptoms.

3. Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a disease that has no cure and its origin is not yet known for sure. It is characterized by intense pain throughout the body, difficulty sleeping, frequent tiredness, headache and dizziness, muscle stiffness and numbness of the hands and feet.

how to treat: Treatment can be done with analgesic and antidepressant drugs, physical therapy, physical exercise, acupuncture and supplementation. See more about treatment for fibromyalgia.

4. Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that leads to the degradation of the myelin that covers neurons, compromising the functioning of the nervous system and leading to the emergence of symptoms such as lack of strength in the limbs, difficulty walking and coordinating movements and numbness in the limbs. . Learn more about this disease and how to identify the symptoms.

how to treat: the treatment of multiple sclerosis is done with drugs that can prevent the progression of the disease and physiotherapy sessions.

5. Rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that has no cure and causes symptoms such as pain, redness and swelling in the affected joints, stiffness, difficulty moving the joints and numbness in the fingers. Learn more about this disease and how to identify it.

how to treat: Treatment usually starts with anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroid injections and immunosuppressive drugs. In addition, the doctor may also recommend performing physical therapy.

6. Medicines

Some drugs used to treat cancer can cause finger numbness as a side effect. If this symptom becomes too bothersome for the person, one should speak with the doctor, to find out if it is possible to replace the medication.