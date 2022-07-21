Brazilian Natural Medicine

Canagliflozin (Invokana): what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Canagliflozin is a substance that blocks the action of a protein in the kidneys that reabsorbs sugar from the urine and releases it back into the blood. In this way, this substance acts by increasing the amount of sugar eliminated in the urine, lowering blood sugar levels, and is therefore widely used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

This substance can be purchased in tablets of 100 mg or 300 mg, in conventional pharmacies, under the trade name of Invokana, upon presentation of a medical prescription.

what is it for

Invokana is indicated to control blood sugar levels in patients over 18 years of age with type 2 diabetes.

In some cases, canagliflozin can still be used to lose weight faster, however, a medical prescription and guidance from a nutritionist is necessary to have a balanced diet.

How to use

The starting dose is usually 100 mg once a day, however after kidney function tests the dose can be increased to 300 mg if tighter control of blood sugar levels is required.

Learn how to identify the symptoms of diabetes and how to distinguish type 1 from type 2 diabetes.

Possible side effects

The most common side effects of canagliflozin use include a marked reduction in blood sugar levels, dehydration, dizziness, low blood pressure, constipation, increased thirst, nausea, skin hives, more frequent urinary infections, candidiasis and changes hematocrit in the blood test.

who shouldn’t use

This medicine is contraindicated for pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as people with type 1 diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis or with hypersensitivity to any of the components of the formula.

Always consult a doctor.

