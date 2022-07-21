Diffuse colpitis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Diffuse colpitis is a type of inflammation of the genital region characterized by the presence of small red dots on the vaginal mucosa and cervix, in addition to common signs and symptoms of colpitis, such as white and milky discharge and swelling of the genital region in some cases.

Diffuse colpitis is mainly related to parasite infection Trichomonas vaginalishowever it can also be caused by fungi and bacteria that can be found naturally in the vaginal area and that, due to some factor, can proliferate and lead to inflammation of the vagina and cervix, resulting in colpitis.

Symptoms of diffuse colpitis

The main symptoms of diffuse colpitis are:

Appearance of small red dots on the lining of the vagina and cervix;

White and milky discharge, although in some cases it can also be bullous;

In the case of infection by trichomonas sp., the discharge may also be yellowish or greenish;

Strong-smelling discharge that gets more intense after sexual intercourse;

Pain and burning when urinating.

Although diffuse colpitis is a frequent inflammation in women and is not considered serious, it is important that it is identified and treatment started, because the presence of excess microorganisms in the genital region can promote chronic inflammation and favor complications, such as endometriosis, inflammation of the fallopian tubes, urinary tract infection and infertility.

Therefore, as soon as signs and symptoms of colpitis are identified, it is important that the woman goes to the doctor for the diagnosis, which is based on the results of tests carried out in the doctor’s office and can be confirmed through laboratory evaluation. Here’s how to tell if it’s colpitis.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for diffuse colpitis should be done according to the gynecologist’s recommendation, and the use of antimicrobials is usually indicated, which aims to eliminate excess microorganisms and, thus, reduce inflammation. Thus, the doctor may recommend the use of ointments that must be applied directly to the vaginal canal, such as Metronidazole, Miconazole or Clindamycin, according to the microorganism associated with the inflammation.

In addition, during treatment it is important that the woman avoids having sexual intercourse, so as not to delay the tissue healing process and, in the case of diffuse colpitis caused by Trichomonas sp., it is important that the partner is also treated, even if not have symptoms, as this parasite can be sexually transmitted. Learn more about treatment for colpitis.