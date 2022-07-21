Symptoms of diabetes in children (with online test)

To know if your child has diabetes, it is important to be aware of some symptoms that may indicate the disease, such as drinking a lot of water, urinating several times a day, getting tired quickly or having frequent stomach and headaches, as well as behavior problems, such as irritability and poor performance at school. Here’s how to identify the first symptoms of diabetes in children.

In this case, the child should be taken to the pediatrician, to evaluate the symptoms and perform the necessary tests, in order to diagnose the problem and start the appropriate treatment, which can be done with diet, exercise or medication, to avoid consequences. long-term.

signs of type 1 diabetes

This is the most common type of diabetes in children and can be identified by a few symptoms. Check the symptoms your child has:

In these cases, the child does not need to be eating the wrong diet, as this type of diabetes arises due to genetic, non-hereditary changes, which lead the pancreas to produce less insulin, making it difficult for the body to reduce blood sugar levels.

This type of diabetes can develop suddenly, with intense symptoms, however, many cases develop slowly and silently, so if one or more of these symptoms appear and are persistent, it is important to schedule an appointment with the pediatrician for better treatment. investigation.

signs of type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is more common in children who do not eat properly and are therefore often overweight. See if your child may have type 2 diabetes by answering the following questionnaire:

In addition, it is possible for the child to have light weight loss with no apparent cause and dark coloration in areas of folds, such as the armpits and neck, known as acanthosis nigricans.

However, in many cases, this type of diabetes may not cause any symptoms, developing silently. Thus, even if the child has no symptoms, but is overweight, it is advisable to consult a pediatrician to assess blood sugar levels and determine the risk of developing the disease.

Type 2 diabetes develops gradually due to lack of control in food, with excess of sweets, pasta, fats and fried foods, in addition to a sedentary lifestyle and, for this reason, this disease is more common in obese children.

How to confirm if you have diabetes

To diagnose diabetes, the doctor will order blood glucose tests, which can be fasting glucose, capillary blood glucose, finger pricks, or through the glucose tolerance test, which is done after consuming a very sweet drink. . In this way, it is possible to identify the type of diabetes, and program the ideal treatment for each child.

Understand better how tests are done to confirm diabetes.

How to care for a child with diabetes

Blood glucose control is essential and should be done daily, being very important to have healthy habits, such as moderate consumption of sugar, smaller meals and more times a day, and chew well before swallowing.

The practice of physical activity is also a strategy both to control the disease and to prevent its complications on other organs, such as the heart, eyes and kidneys.

This type of control can be difficult for children who had bad eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle, but it must be kept in mind that these attitudes are correct for the health of both children and anyone else. Here are some tips on what to do to make caring for your child with diabetes easier.

In the case of a child with type 1 diabetes, treatment is done with insulin injections a few times a day, in order to mimic the insulin naturally produced by the pancreas. Thus, 2 types of insulin are needed, one of slow action, applied at fixed times, and one of fast action applied after meals.

Nowadays, there are several insulin options that can be applied through small syringes, pens and even an insulin pump that can be attached to the body and make injections at scheduled times. See what are the main types of insulin and how to apply.

Already the treatment of childhood type 2 diabetes, initially, is done with the use of pills to lower blood glucose levels and try to maintain the action of the pancreas. In very serious cases or where the pancreas is insufficient, insulin may also be used.

The drug most used to treat type 2 diabetes is Metformin, but there are several options, defined by the doctor, which have forms of action adapted to each person. Understand which drugs are used to treat diabetes.

See, in the following video, very practical and important tips to help your child lose weight and control blood sugar: