Urgency or emergency: what’s the difference and when to go to the hospital

Urgency and emergency may seem like two very similar words, however, in a hospital environment, these words have very different meanings that help to assess patients according to the risk to their lives, optimizing the time that passes from the onset of symptoms to medical treatment.

Regardless of whether it is an emergency or an emergency, any case that seems to be life-threatening should be evaluated as soon as possible by a health professional, asking for help on 192 or going to the emergency department of the hospital in the region.

what is an emergency

Usually the term “emergency” is used in the most serious cases, when the person is at immediate risk of losing his life and, therefore, medical treatment must be started as soon as possible, even if there is still no well-defined diagnosis.

The treatment of these cases is especially directed at trying to control vital signs and not at treating the cause of the problem. This definition includes situations such as severe bleeding, stroke or a heart attack, for example.

what is an urgency

The word “urgency” is used to describe a situation that is serious but not immediately life-threatening, although it may evolve over time into an emergency. This classification includes cases such as fractures, 1st and 2nd degree burns or appendicitis, for example.

In these cases, there is more time to carry out several tests, identify the cause and define the best form of treatment, which should be directed towards resolving the cause and not just stabilizing vital signs.

emergency situations vs. urgency

Below, we indicate some situations that can be described as an emergency or urgency:

EMERGING SITUATIONS URGENT Situations Very severe chest pain (heart attack, aortic aneurysm…) persistent fever suspected stroke constant diarrhea 3rd degree or very extensive burns persistent cough Severe allergic reaction (with difficulty breathing) Pain that doesn’t get better Very severe abdominal pain (bowel perforation, ectopic pregnancy…) Fractures without major bleeding severe bleeding Presence of blood in the phlegm or urine difficulty breathing Fainting or mental confusion severe head trauma small cuts Trauma caused by accidents or weapons such as pistol or knife Animal stings or bites

Any of the situations presented is reason to go to the hospital and have a professional evaluation by a doctor, nurse or other health professional.

When should I go to the hospital

It is not always easy to identify when you really need to go to the hospital or emergency room, so here are some of the main symptoms that justify a trip to the emergency room or emergency room:

1. Loss of consciousness, fainting or mental confusion

When there is loss of consciousness, fainting, confusion or severe dizziness it is important to go to the hospital or emergency room, especially if other symptoms such as shortness of breath or vomiting are present, for example. Loss of consciousness or frequent fainting may indicate the presence of other, more serious problems, such as heart disease, neurological disorders, or internal bleeding.

2. Accident or serious fall

If you have been seriously injured or injured as a result of an accident or playing a sport, it is important to go to the hospital if:

Hit your head or lost consciousness;

You have any extensive bruising or swelling in any part of your body;

Has any deep cuts or bleeding;

You have severe pain in some region of the body or if you suspect a fracture.

It is important that these symptoms are observed and evaluated by a specialist, and some tests may be necessary to prevent the symptoms from getting worse or causing more serious sequelae.

3. Difficulty moving one side of the body or numbness

When there is memory loss and mental confusion, decreased strength and sensitivity on one side of the body or a severe headache, stroke is suspected, so it is very important to seek medical help quickly.

4. Severe or sudden pain

Any severe pain that comes on for no apparent reason should be analyzed by your doctor, especially if it doesn’t go away after a few minutes. However, there are some pains that can be more worrying than others, such as:

Sudden chest pain, which may be a sign of a heart attack, pneumothorax or pulmonary embolism, for example;

In women, sudden, sharp pain in the belly may indicate miscarriage;

Severe abdominal pain may indicate appendicitis or an infection in the gallbladder or pancreas;

Severe pain in the kidney area, may be a sign of urinary infection;

Severe and unreasonable headache may be a sign of a hemorrhagic stroke;

Severe pain in the testicles can indicate the presence of an infection in the testicles.

In these situations and especially when the pain does not go away or gets worse, it is recommended to go to the hospital or emergency room.

5. Cough that gets worse over time

When the persistent cough does not go away or gets worse, it is recommended to consult the doctor as soon as possible, as it may indicate the presence of respiratory diseases such as flu, respiratory infection, pneumonia or bronchitis, for example. In addition, other symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or phlegm may also be present.

6. Fever lasting more than 3 days

Fever is a common symptom, which occurs due to the body’s defense reaction against some infection, such as flu, meningitis, pneumonia, respiratory infections, urinary infections or gastroenteritis, for example.

When fever is the only symptom of illness or when it lasts for less than 3 days, it is not necessary to seek medical help, and it is recommended to wait a little longer.

However, when the fever lasts for more than three days or when it is accompanied by other symptoms such as shortness of breath or convulsions, it is recommended to go to the hospital or emergency room as soon as possible.

Cold symptoms, mild infections, digestion problems, minor injuries or mild pain are symptoms that do not justify a trip to the hospital or emergency room, and it is possible to wait for the consultation of the general practitioner or regular doctor.