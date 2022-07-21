Tooth Restoration: What It Is, How It’s Done and When to Do It

Tooth restoration is a procedure performed at the dentist, indicated for the treatment of cavities and aesthetic treatments, such as fractured or chipped teeth, with superficial defects, or with enamel discoloration.

In most cases, restorations are made with composite resins, which is a material with the same color as the tooth.

After carrying out a restoration, special care must be taken so that the restoration has more durability, such as reducing the consumption of cigarettes and foods that can cause stains, such as coffee or black tea, for example.

what is it for

Tooth restoration is indicated for the treatment of cavities and aesthetic treatments, with the aim of restoring fractured or chipped teeth, teeth with superficial defects and changes in enamel color.

Know what to do in case of a broken tooth.

How is the restoration done?

If a small, recent and superficial caries is present, it can be removed with a scraping, without pain or anesthesia, or with a gel that will soften and destroy them;

In deeper caries, the dentist uses drills, which wear down the tooth to remove the caries and, therefore, it is necessary to resort to anesthesia;

After removing the decay, the dentist shapes the space where the restoration will be made;

For certain types of restorations, an acidic gel may be applied to the site;

The application of the resin is done in layers, using a bright light, which strengthens it;

Finally, the dentist uses tools to polish the tooth, making it smoother.

Learn more about filling a decayed tooth.

Types of restoration

The type of restoration must be defined by the dentist, which will depend on the extent of the preparation, the location of the tooth where it will be applied, if the person is allergic to any material, among others:

Composite resins: they are the most used, because they have the same color as the tooth, however, they wear out and stain more easily with time;

Porcelain restorations: they are generally used to restore broken teeth, and have greater strength than resin restorations, however, they are more expensive;

Gold restorations: they are the most resistant and can last up to 20 years, but they are the most expensive;

Amalgam fillings: they are also resistant, but they are dark and unsightly and, therefore, are more suitable for more hidden teeth.

See also the advantages and disadvantages of placing resin or porcelain veneers.

Caring for Restorations

In order for the restorations to last as long as possible, it is important to carry out adequate oral hygiene, with brushing 3 times a day, with a soft brush, mouthwash and flossing. You should also reduce the consumption of foods with pigments that can stain the restoration, such as cigarettes, coffee, wine, soda or black tea, for example, and visit the dentist frequently, which may, in some cases, require replacement. of the restoration.

If the restoration is well cared for, it can last between 3 to 10 years if it is made of resin, and about 13 years if it is made of porcelain.

Also watch the following video, and know what care you should have to avoid going to the dentist: