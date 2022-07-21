7 treatment options for internal hemorrhoids

The treatment for internal hemorrhoids can be done with the use of ointments for hemorrhoids, such as Ultraproct or Hemovirtus, and analgesic and anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen, combined with homemade measures, such as 15 to 15-minute sitz baths. 20 minutes with warm water, a high-fiber diet or drinking about 2 liters of water a day, for example.

However, treatment may also involve procedures performed by a proctologist, such as rubber band ligation or sclerotherapy, or even surgery to remove the hemorrhoid. In this way, the doctor is the one who should guide the best treatment according to the degree of the hemorrhoid, the intensity of the pain and if the hemorrhoid came out a little outside the anus or was stuck inside.

1. Medicines

Certain medications may be recommended to treat internal hemorrhoids, especially when the hemorrhoid is causing a lot of pain or bleeding. Analgesic and anti-inflammatory drugs can be used to relieve pain and reduce inflammation, the most used being paracetamol and ibuprofen.

Medications that have venotonic substances, which help control blood flow at the hemorrhoid site, can also be indicated by the proctologist, as they reduce symptoms such as pain, swelling, anal itching and difficulty in evacuating. Some of these medications are Daflon, Venaflon, Flavenos or Venovaz and should be used as directed by your doctor.

2. ointments

Although internal hemorrhoids are located more deeply in the anal region, ointments for external application can relieve discomfort when defecating and reduce pain when sitting, for example.

The ointments indicated for hemorrhoids have anesthetic and anti-inflammatory substances and can be used 3 to 4 times a day, depending on the severity of the symptoms, they can be easily purchased at pharmacies, the most common being Proctyl, Hemovirtus and Ultraproct ointment. Check out how to use hemorrhoid ointments.

3. Surgery

Surgery for internal hemorrhoids is indicated in the case of grade III internal hemorrhoids, internal hemorrhoids associated with external hemorrhoids that have become stuck in the anus or when all other treatments have not been effective and the person still has severe pain in the anal area, especially when having a bowel movement. and sit.

Surgery can be done in a conventional way, in which the hemorrhoids are removed, or new techniques can be used that consist only of fixing the hemorrhoid to the anal wall, not removing it, reducing recovery time and postoperative pain. Learn more details about hemorrhoid surgery.

4. Natural treatment

The natural treatment for internal hemorrhoids consists mainly of changes in eating habits, maintaining a diet rich in foods with fiber and increasing the intake of water per day, so that the stools are more molded, hurting the anal region less and the person does not need to make so much effort to evacuate. Find out which foods are rich in fiber.

Taking sitz baths with warm water for about 15 to 20 minutes helps relieve pain and discomfort, and can be performed with medicinal plants, such as witch hazel, for example. It is also important to avoid using toilet paper, it is better to wash the anal area with soap and water, as toilet paper irritates the mucous membrane of the anus and too much effort to evacuate should be avoided.

See in the video below the correct position to sit to facilitate the exit of stools, reducing pain.

5. Elastic bandage

Rubber band ligation is a type of treatment indicated for grade I to III internal hemorrhoids and consists of suctioning the hemorrhoid into a ligature and placing an elastic band, which reduces blood flow at the hemorrhoid site and, after about 4 to 7 days, this elastic is eliminated through the anus.

In order for the symptoms of internal hemorrhoids to be relieved, several sessions of bandaging may be required, however, recovery is faster and the pain after the procedure is less than with surgery.

6. Home remedies

Some medicinal plants can be used as home remedies to relieve pain and discomfort in the anal area caused by internal hemorrhoids, such as aloe, also known as aloe vera, which has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce inflammation in the anus, and should be applied in its natural form.

The witch hazel plant has substances that help reduce pain, itching and bleeding caused by internal and even external hemorrhoids and a natural ointment can be made with this plant, paraffin and glycerin. Epsom salts can also help improve symptoms of internal hemorrhoids and mixed with water can be used as a sitz bath. See more about natural remedies for hemorrhoids.

7. Injection and photocoagulation

The injection of sclerosing drugs, known as sclerotherapy, is a type of treatment that should only be performed by the proctologist and is based on the application of drugs, which can be 5% phenol oil or 2% polidocanol, with the purpose of promoting healing by clotting the blood around the hemorrhoid. This type of treatment is not used much in men, because of the risk of the injection reaching the prostate or seminal vesicles.

Photocoagulation can also be used for grade I and II internal hemorrhoids and consists of the application of infrared rays through a tube to prevent the flow of blood around the hemorrhoid, causing its elimination, with 3 to 5 applications being usually necessary for the success of the treatment.

signs of improvement

Signs of improvement from internal hemorrhoids include a decrease in the size of the hemorrhoid and relief from symptoms such as pain, especially when having a bowel movement, and blood in the stool.

signs of worsening

Signs of worsening internal hemorrhoids include an increase in the size of the hemorrhoid, which can lead to worsening pain in the anal area, especially when having a bowel movement, and the amount of blood in the stool.