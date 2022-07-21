Home remedies to treat hemorrhoids in pregnancy

An excellent home remedy for hemorrhoids in pregnancy is onion sitz bath, as onions have antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve hemorrhoid pain, swelling, and discomfort.

Hemorrhoids in pregnancy are common due to increased pressure in the pelvic region and the pregnant woman’s weight during pregnancy. It usually causes symptoms such as pain when having a bowel movement and when sitting, itching and pain in the anus and a lump near the anus. Learn more about hemorrhoids during pregnancy.

This home remedy for hemorrhoids in pregnancy helps to relieve the symptoms, however, if the hemorrhoid does not go away, the pregnant woman should consult the obstetrician to evaluate the hemorrhoid and indicate the best treatment, which can be done with medications or ointments suitable for use in the pregnancy. pregnancy, as most ointments or medications cannot be used during pregnancy. Find out which are the best ointments for hemorrhoids.

Onion tea for sitz bath

Ingredients

Boiling water

1 large onion with skin

Preparation mode

Fill a large bowl with boiling water, cut the onion into pieces, keeping the skin on, and then place it inside the bowl with the skin on. When the water warms, sit without underwear in the basin for 15 minutes. Do the sitz bath until symptoms are relieved.

Other homemade options

In addition to sitz bath with onion tea, other homemade options to treat hemorrhoids in pregnancy are:

Sitz bath with warm water and sea salt which should be done for about 10 minutes;

which should be done for about 10 minutes; European black poplar ointment or tea , which is a medicinal plant with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties capable of relieving the pain, itching and irritation caused by hemorrhoids. See what are the properties of European poplar and how tea and ointment is made;

, which is a medicinal plant with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties capable of relieving the pain, itching and irritation caused by hemorrhoids. See what are the properties of European poplar and how tea and ointment is made; ice bag being recommended to sit for a while on the bag to relieve symptoms;

being recommended to sit for a while on the bag to relieve symptoms; Gilbardeira ointment, which is a plant with draining, slightly diuretic and laxative properties, being able to contract and reduce the swelling of blood vessels, thus treating hemorrhoids. Find out about the properties of Gilbardeira.

In addition to home remedies, it is important that pregnant women wear cotton underwear, avoid scratching the anus area, drink about 2 liters of water a day, increase the consumption of fiber-rich foods and avoid cleaning the anal area with toilet paper. after evacuating, washing it with warm water and neutral soap or with a moistened tissue.

