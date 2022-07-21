Proctyl ointment and suppository: what is it for and how to use it

Proctyl is a remedy for hemorrhoids and anal fissures that can be found in ointment or suppository form. It acts as an anesthetic, relieving pain and itching, and has a healing action, taking effect soon after its application.

The active ingredient in Proctyl is cinchocaine hydrochloride, produced by the Nycomed laboratory, and can be purchased at pharmacies or drugstores even without a prescription.

what is it for

Proctyl ointment is indicated for the treatment of hemorrhoids, anal fissures, anal itching and anal eczema, especially if they are accompanied by inflammation or bleeding. In this way the ointment and suppository can be used as a dressing after proctologic surgeries.

How to use

Proctyl can be used for internal or external anal problems for a maximum of 10 days.

Ointment: apply 2 cm of ointment on the site, 2 to 3 times a day, until the symptoms subside;

apply 2 cm of ointment on the site, 2 to 3 times a day, until the symptoms subside; Suppository: introduce 1 suppository in the anus, after evacuating, 2 to 3 times a day, until symptoms improve.

To improve the action of these drugs, it is recommended to avoid certain foods that tend to aggravate anorectal lesions, such as fats, spicy foods such as paprika, pepper and curry, smoked products, foods that cause gas, coffee, chocolate and alcoholic beverages.

Possible side effects

Side effects of Proctyl include local burning and itching, which usually appear at the beginning of treatment, but which disappear on their own.

When not to be used

Proctyl ointment or suppository is contraindicated for individuals with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula. In case of soy or peanut allergy, do not use Proctyl Suppository.

These remedies for hemorrhoids are not contraindicated in pregnancy and during breastfeeding, but their use must be indicated by the obstetrician.