Hemorrhoids in pregnancy: why they appear and how to treat them

Hemorrhoids in pregnancy can be cured by consuming fiber, water and sitz baths, but in some cases it may be helpful to apply an ointment with a doctor’s recommendation.

They usually go away with treatment, but sometimes they are more difficult to cure and may remain until delivery. External hemorrhoids in pregnancy do not prevent normal labor and do not justify a cesarean section, but this decision depends on the woman’s desire and the obstetrician’s opinion.

Why do hemorrhoids appear in pregnancy?

Having hemorrhoids in pregnancy is normal due to the increase in body weight and pressure exerted on the pelvic region, constipation and the increase in the amount of blood that circulates through the pregnant woman’s body, which causes the veins in the anal region to dilate and become swollen. , causing hemorrhoids.

Hemorrhoids in pregnancy can appear in any trimester of pregnancy, but are more common from the second trimester of pregnancy onwards, as the weight gain and the pressure exerted on the pelvis is greater. However, they tend to disappear postpartum after about 3 months.

How to treat hemorrhoids in pregnancy

The treatment of hemorrhoids in pregnancy can be done with just a few precautions that the pregnant woman should adopt, such as:

Not using toilet paper always cleaning the anal area with moist tissues or warm water and neutral soap after urinating or defecating;

always cleaning the anal area with moist tissues or warm water and neutral soap after urinating or defecating; Don’t sit too long especially in the toilet or standing up;

especially in the toilet or standing up; Drink about 2 liters of water per day;

per day; Eat fiber-rich foods such as vegetables, fruits, cereals, beans, chickpeas or whole wheat bread, for example;

such as vegetables, fruits, cereals, beans, chickpeas or whole wheat bread, for example; Do not eat foods with pepper and avoid too many condiments or fried foods;

and avoid too many condiments or fried foods; use a pillow with an opening in the center when sitting;

with an opening in the center when sitting; practice physical exercise such as walking, Yoga or water aerobics, for example.

To treat hemorrhoids in pregnancy, it may also be necessary to use medications or ointments that should always be indicated by the obstetrician, as the pregnant woman must use an ointment for hemorrhoids suitable for pregnancy, such as Ultraproct or Proctyl. Know what ointments to apply to cure hemorrhoids.

Surgery for hemorrhoids in pregnancy should only be performed if all treatment alternatives are insufficient, if the situation is unbearable for the woman, and if the baby is not at risk.

Symptoms of hemorrhoids in pregnancy

Pregnancy hemorrhoids can be internal or external, and can be perceived through pain in the anal region, especially when evacuating, walking or sitting, itching in the anus, presence of bright red blood around the stool or on the toilet paper after cleaning the anal region and the appearance of a bulge in the anus, in the case of external hemorrhoids.

If the pregnant woman experiences any of these symptoms, she should consult the obstetrician for him to evaluate the anal region and indicate the appropriate treatment. See a great home remedy for hemorrhoids in pregnancy that is quite efficient.

home treatment

Home treatment for hemorrhoids in pregnancy can be done with sitz baths with warm water to relieve symptoms of hemorrhoids, such as pain in the anal area when sitting and when having a bowel movement, itching in the anus area and one or more lumps in the anal area.

Check out how to prepare some examples in the following video: