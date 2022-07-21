Lynch Syndrome: What It Is, How to Identify It and Causes

Lynch syndrome is a rare genetic condition that increases a person’s risk of developing bowel cancer before age 50. Families who have Lynch syndrome typically have an unusually high number of bowel cancer cases, which can help a doctor make a diagnosis.

While there is no simple way to lower your risk of getting cancer, having a healthy lifestyle and having regular visits to the gastroenterologist can reduce the chances of complications, even if cancer does develop, as treatment can be started quickly.

How to identify Lynch syndrome

Lynch syndrome is a genetic, hereditary condition that does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, so the identification of this change is made through the evaluation by the doctor of some criteria, such as:

Having bowel cancer before age 50;

Family history of bowel cancer in young people;

Family history of several cases of uterine cancer;

In addition, families with many cases of other related cancers, such as ovarian, bladder, or testicular cancer, may also have Lynch syndrome. In addition to the identification being through the evaluation of criteria, confirmation can be made through molecular genetic tests that aim to identify mutations in genes related to this syndrome.

What causes the syndrome

Lynch syndrome occurs when there is a malformation in one of the genes responsible for eliminating changes in DNA, preventing the emergence of cancer. These genes can include MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, PMS2, and EPCAM, so laboratory blood tests are often done to confirm these changes.

However, there are also cases of families that present the syndrome without having any change in these 5 genes.

What are the risks of having the syndrome?

In addition to having a higher risk of developing bowel cancer before age 50, Lynch syndrome can also favor the development of other types of cancer, such as:

stomach cancer;

Cancer of the liver or bile ducts;

Urinary tract cancer;

Kidney cancer;

Skin cancer;

Cancer of the uterus or ovaries, in the case of women;

Brain tumour.

Due to the increased risk of various types of cancer, it is advisable to make regular visits to various medical specialties to perform tests and identify any changes early. The test usually carried out in these cases is genetic counseling, in which the risk of developing cancer and the chance of transmitting the gene to the children is verified, for example. Understand what genetic counseling is and how it is done.

How is the treatment done?

There is no specific treatment for Lynch syndrome, however, some precautions can help reduce the risk of cancer, such as having a healthy and balanced diet, practicing physical activity on a regular basis and avoiding smoking and drinking, as these factors can favor the development of some types of cancer.

In addition, increasing your consumption of foods rich in antioxidants can also help reduce your risk of cancer. See the recipe for 4 simple juices that help prevent cancer.