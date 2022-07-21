Occult blood in stool: what it can be and how to understand the result

A fecal occult blood test, also known as a fecal occult blood test, is a test that evaluates the presence of small amounts of blood in the stool that may not be visible to the naked eye and therefore serves to detect the existence of of minor bleeding in the digestive tract that could indicate ulcers, colitis or even bowel cancer.

The fecal occult blood test is usually requested by the doctor as a way to investigate the occurrence of bowel cancer, especially in people who have a family history, to investigate the cause of anemia or to assist in the diagnosis of inflammatory bowel changes, such as Crohn’s disease and colitis, for example.

How to prepare for the exam

To perform the fecal occult blood test, it is important that the person follows some doctor’s recommendations during the collection period, which is usually 3 days, as some factors can interfere with the result. So, it is recommended:

Avoid consumption of foods such as radishes, cauliflower, broccoli, beets, beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas, corn, olives, peanuts, spinach or apples;

Avoid taking medicines that irritate the stomach, such as anti-inflammatory drugs or aspirin, for example, as they can cause bleeding and result in a false positive, in addition to supplements with vitamin C and iron;

Do not perform the exam in less than 3 days after the menstrual period;

Do not carry out a fecal occult blood test when bleeding from the gums or nose is verified, as the person can swallow the blood and it is eliminated along with the feces;

If stool collection is performed in any of these situations, it is important to inform the laboratory so that it is taken into account when analyzing the result. However, in most cases it may be necessary to repeat the test to confirm the result.

The fecal occult blood test is considered a screening test, allowing evidence of the presence or absence of inflammatory bowel diseases to be identified without the need to perform more expensive and invasive procedures.

Despite this, the diagnosis of the disease should not be based solely on the result of the occult blood test, despite having high sensitivity, and a colonoscopy should be recommended, which is considered the “gold standard” test for the diagnosis of inflammatory diseases. bowel, including colorectal cancer. Understand how colonoscopy is performed.

Watch the following video on how to collect stool for the exam:

How to understand the exam result

Possible results for a fecal occult blood test are:

Negative faecal occult blood: it is not possible to identify occult blood in the feces, with a low risk of gastrointestinal alterations;

Positive fecal occult blood: indicates the presence of occult blood in the feces and, therefore, the doctor recommends carrying out additional tests, especially colonoscopy, the cause of the bleeding and starting the appropriate treatment.

In the case of a positive or negative result with some changes, the doctor may request a repeat of the test to confirm the result or a colonoscopy according to the person’s clinical history.

False positive results are those in which the presence of blood is detected through the test, but which does not represent the patient’s condition. This type of result can happen in people who do not prepare properly with regard to diet, have gingival or nasal bleeding, have used drugs that cause irritation of the gastric mucosa or have had the collection a few days after the menstrual period.

In some cases of negative result, the doctor may still order a colonoscopy if the patient is at high risk of developing colon cancer to ensure that there are no changes, because, although it is rare, there can be cancer without bleeding.

Main causes of occult blood in stool

The presence of blood in the stool is usually indicative of intestinal changes, the main ones being:

Benign polyps in the intestine;

Hemorrhoids;

Ulcers in the stomach or duodenum;

Ulcerative colitis;

Crohn’s disease;

Diverticular disease;

Colorectal cancer.

So, to identify the correct cause of the presence of blood in the stool, it is common that after the occult blood test the doctor will order a colonoscopy or an endoscopy, especially when the bleeding is not caused by hemorrhoids. These two tests consist of the introduction of a thin tube with a small camera at the end, which allows observing the interior of the intestine and stomach to identify possible lesions, facilitating the diagnosis.

See even more about the main causes of blood in stool.