Barium enema: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

Barium enema is a diagnostic test that uses X-rays and contrast agents, usually barium sulfate, to study the shape and function of the large intestine and rectum and thus detect possible intestinal problems, such as diverticulitis or polyps, for example.

The barium enema test can be performed on both adults and children and can be divided into simple barium enema, when only one contrast is used, and double-contrast barium enema, when more than one type of contrast is used.

To perform the exam, it is important that the person follows the doctor’s recommendations, such as fasting and bowel cleansing so that the intestine can be properly visualized.

what is it for

The barium enema exam is indicated to investigate possible changes in the intestine, so the gastroenterologist can recommend its performance when colitis, intestinal cancer, intestinal tumors, diverticulitis which is the inflammation of the folds of the intestine walls, volvo that is characterized by twisted intestine, or presence of intestinal polyps.

In children, the indications for the barium enema exam may be chronic constipation, chronic diarrhea, bloody stools or chronic pain in the abdomen, in addition to being indicated as a form of screening for children who will undergo rectal biopsy due to suspicion Hirschsprung syndrome, also known as congenital megacolon, in which there is an absence of nerve fibers in the intestine, preventing the passage of stool. Learn more about congenital megacolon.

Barium enema exam preparation

To perform the barium enema exam, it is important that the person follows some guidelines from the doctor, such as:

Fasting for about 8 to 10 hours before the exam;

Do not smoke or chew gum during fasting;

Taking a laxative in tablet or suppository form the day before to cleanse the intestines;

Follow a liquid diet the day before the exam, as recommended by the doctor.

These precautions are important because the intestine must be completely clean, with no feces or gauze residues, so that the changes can be seen.

Preparation for barium enema in children over 2 years of age includes offering plenty of fluids during the day and giving milk of magnesium after dinner the day before the exam. If the test was requested because of chronic constipation or megacolon, preparation is not necessary.

How the exam is done

The barium enema test lasts about 40 minutes and is performed without anesthesia, which can make you feel pain and discomfort during the test. Therefore, some doctors prefer to request a colonoscopy because it also serves to evaluate the large intestine, being safer and more comfortable for the patient.

The barium enema exam is performed according to the following steps:

Performing a simple X-ray of the abdomen to verify that the bowel is properly cleansed; The person is placed lying on the left side, with the body leaning forward and the right leg more in front of the left leg; Introduction of a rectal probe and the contrast agent, which is barium sulfate; The person is repositioned so that the contrast can be spread out; Removal of excess contrast and air injection; Probe removal; Performing multiple x-rays to evaluate the bowel.

During the examination, the person may feel like having a bowel movement, especially after the injection of air, and after the examination, they may experience swelling and pain in the abdomen and an urgent urge to have a bowel movement. It is normal for the person to have constipation for a few days and the stools to be white or gray due to the contrast, so it is very important to increase the consumption of foods rich in fiber, such as whole grains and fruits with skin, and to drink 2 liters of water a day.

In the case of children, this can also happen, so it is important for parents to give the child plenty of fluids after the examination.