How to consume garlic and onion to lower cholesterol

Regular consumption of garlic and onion helps to reduce blood cholesterol levels, thanks to the presence of allicin and alliin substances that have a hypotensive, antioxidant and lipid-lowering effect, which act by reducing the formation of free radicals, in addition to repairing injuries and protecting the cell integrity.

Studies have shown that daily consumption of meals seasoned with garlic and onions fights “bad” cholesterol (HDL) by up to 40% and in addition, it has also been observed to decrease the presence of gallstones by about 80%. However, this consumption should be daily and does not exclude the need for other dietary precautions, such as avoiding the use of fat for cooking and excess carbohydrates in food. Check out what the cholesterol-lowering diet should be like.

As the amount of antioxidant substances present in garlic and onions can vary depending on the type of planting carried out, it is better to prefer foods of organic origin because they contain fewer additives and pesticides and a greater amount of substances beneficial to health. A good strategy is to plant garlic and onions at home, to consume regularly.

how to consume

To make the most of all the benefits that garlic and onions can bring to the control of dyslipidemia, it is recommended to consume raw 4 cloves of garlic and 1/2 onion per day.

A very easy strategy to achieve this goal is to use garlic and onion as a seasoning, but for those who do not appreciate these flavors, you can choose to take onion and garlic capsules that are found in health food stores.

Some recipes that contain raw garlic and onions are salads and garlic water, but you can also use these seasonings cooked, but never fried. Cooking rice, beans and meats with garlic and onions gives them a pleasant flavor and is healthy, but other options include trying the garlic pate to spread on bread and bake in the oven or preparing a tuna pâté with garlic, onions and olive, which has many benefits for heart health.

Tuna, garlic and onion pate recipe

This pâté is very easy to prepare, yields a lot and can be used to spread on bread or crackers.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of natural yogurt;

1 can of natural tuna;

6 pitted olives;

1/2 onion;

3 cloves of garlic;

Parsley to taste.

Preparation

Chop the onion into very small pieces, crush the garlic and then mix with the other ingredients until everything is very uniform. If you prefer, you can pass the pâté in the blender for a few seconds to make it more uniform and less thick.

