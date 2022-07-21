How to replenish Vitamin D

Vitamin D is important for bone formation, as it helps to prevent and treat rickets and contributes to the regulation of calcium and phosphate levels and the proper functioning of bone metabolism. This vitamin also contributes to the proper functioning of the heart, central nervous system, immune system, cell differentiation and growth and control of hormonal systems.

In addition, vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of developing diseases such as cancer, diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases, infections and bone problems and, therefore, it is very important to maintain healthy levels of this vitamin.

Although exposure to sunlight is considered the best source of natural vitamin D, in some cases, it is not always possible or sufficient to maintain healthy levels of vitamin D, and in these cases, replacement treatment with vitamin D may be necessary. medicines. Vitamin D can be administered daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly or semi-annually, which will depend on the dose of the drug.

How to supplement with medication

For young adults, sun exposure of the arms and legs for about 5 to 30 minutes can equate to an oral dose of about 10,000 to 25,000 IU of vitamin D. However, factors such as skin color, age, use of sunscreen, latitude and season of the year, can reduce the production of the vitamin in the skin and, in some cases, it may be necessary to replace the vitamin with medication.

Supplementation can be carried out with medicines that have vitamin D3 in their composition, such as Addera D3, Depura or Vitax, for example, which are available in different dosages. Treatment can be done in different regimens, such as 50,000 IU once a week for 8 weeks, 6,000 IU a day for 8 weeks or 3,000 to 5,000 IU a day for 6 to 12 weeks, and the dosage should be individualized for each person, depending on serum vitamin D levels, medical history and taking into account their preferences.

According to American Society of Endocrinology, the necessary amount of vitamin D to maintain the proper functioning of the body is 600 IU/day for children over 1 year of age and young adults, 600 IU/day for adults aged 51 to 70 years and 800 IU/day for people over 70 years old. However, to maintain serum 25-hydroxyvitamin-D levels always above 30 ng/mL, a minimum amount of 1,000 IU/day may be required.

Who should replace vitamin D

Some people are more likely to be deficient in vitamin D, and replacement may be recommended in the following cases:

Use of drugs that influence mineral metabolism, such as anticonvulsants, glucocorticoids, antiretrovirals or systemic antifungals, for example;

Institutionalized or hospitalized people;

History of diseases associated with malabsorption, such as celiac disease or inflammatory bowel disease;

People with little exposure to the sun;

obese;

People with phototype V and VI.

Although recommended levels of vitamin D have not yet been definitively established, guidelines from the American Society of Endocrinology suggest that serum levels between 30 and 100 ng/mL are adequate, levels between 20 and 30 ng/mL are insufficient, and levels below 20 ng/mL are deficient.

Possible side effects

Medicines containing vitamin D3 are generally well tolerated, however, in high doses, symptoms such as hypercalcemia and hypercalciuria, mental confusion, polyuria, polydipsia, anorexia, vomiting and muscle weakness may occur.