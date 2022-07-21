Best foods to strengthen hair

Foods to strengthen hair are mainly foods rich in protein, such as fish, eggs, meat, gelatin, milk and derivatives because proteins are composed of amino acids, such as keratin, which protect and strengthen the hair strands, preventing and treating hair loss.

However, it is also important to ingest certain vitamins and minerals such as zinc, iron, omega 3 or biotin, which are essential for hair growth, which is why it is always important to maintain a balanced diet.

This diet must be maintained for at least 3 months to allow the hair to strengthen, however, if the fragility of the hair remains, it is important to consult a dermatologist or a general practitioner to assess whether it may be a sign of any problem, such as anemia or hypothyroidism, for example.

Some recommendations to strengthen your hair, prevent hair loss and keep your hair healthy are:

1. Consume fish and seeds

To maintain healthy hair and prevent hair loss, it is important to consume foods rich in omega 3 such as salmon, sardines, herring, tuna, chia seeds and flaxseeds, as well as walnuts, flaxseed or canola oil.

Foods rich in omega 3 are anti-inflammatory and some studies indicate that they may be beneficial for alopecia, a condition where rapid and sudden hair loss occurs.

2. Ingest more vitamin A

Consumption of foods such as carrots, tomatoes, melons, papayas, peppers, beets or spinach is important for healthy hair growth due to its vitamin A content. avoiding the damage caused by free radicals, which would end up weakening the wires.

In people with alopecia, low levels of beta-carotenes are identified, which are a precursor of vitamin A, which is why the doctor may suggest supplementation with this vitamin. However, this supplementation should always be guided by a health professional, as very high doses can be toxic to the hair, causing hair loss.

3. Include citrus fruits in the diet

The intake of foods rich in vitamin C, such as oranges, tangerines, pineapples, strawberries, kiwis or lemons, is necessary for the production of collagen, a protein that forms an important part of the structure of hair strands.

In addition, vitamin C is another potent antioxidant and also helps the body better absorb iron from food, which is essential for hair growth.

4. Increase your consumption of nuts

Foods such as peanuts, hazelnuts, almonds, oats, walnuts or cashews are rich in biotin, a B-complex vitamin that is important for the development of the hair follicle, preventing the progression of baldness.

5. Consume foods rich in minerals

Including beans, eggs, beets or liver in the diet, for example, provides the amount of iron necessary for hair health. On the contrary, its deficiency is associated with hair loss, as iron helps oxygenate the tissues of the scalp. See a list of other iron-rich foods.

Another important mineral is zinc, which plays an important role in hair growth, development and repair. Its deficiency can cause the hair to become thin, brittle and dull. In addition, it is also important to increase the consumption of foods rich in silicon, since this is a mineral that is associated with collagen so that the hair fiber is healthier. Some foods rich in zinc and silicon are nuts, such as almonds, peanuts or Brazil nuts.

6. Include meat in the diet

Meat, both white and red, in addition to containing a good amount of proteins and amino acids, which are essential for hair, also provide collagen, which is very important for the structure, firmness and elasticity of the hair.

Collagen can also be used in the form of a daily food supplement, in the form of capsules, under the guidance of a doctor or nutritionist. Check out how to take the collagen supplement.

3-day menu for healthy hair

This menu serves as an example for a 3-day diet rich in foods that help to have stronger and healthier hair:

Meals Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast Scrambled eggs with spinach + 1 slice of toasted wholegrain bread + 1 glass of orange juice 2 oatmeal pancakes + 2 tablespoons peanut butter + 1 sliced ​​banana 2 slices of wholemeal bread with ricotta cheese + 1 glass of pineapple juice Morning snack 1 tangerine 1 cup of gelatin 1 slice of papaya Lunch dinner 100 g chicken steak + 180 g cooked rice + 180 g beans + 1 broccoli and carrot salad 100 g of salmon + 2 potatoes + green bean salad with carrots 100 g turkey fillet + pumpkin puree + lettuce, tomato and onion salad + 6 almonds Afternoon snack 1 natural yogurt with strawberries and 1 tablespoon (dessert) of chia 2 toasts with ricotta cheese Avocado and Chocolate Mousse

Recipes to strengthen hair

Some recipes that contain all the important nutrients to strengthen hair and that you can make at home are:

1. Papaya and oat vitamin

This vitamin is a great way to consume all the nutrients referred to as protein, omega 3, zinc and vitamin A that help strengthen hair, making it less brittle and shinier.

Ingredients

200 ml of dissolved gelatin

25 g of oat bran

100 g of avocado

150 g of papaya

1 natural yogurt

1 Brazil nut

Preparation mode

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend well. Drink this vitamin at least once a week.

To learn more about this vitamin, watch the video:

In this vitamin, there is no food rich in iron because yogurt slows down the absorption of iron. In this way, so that the hair does not fall out and becomes stronger, iron must be ingested in the main meals, and if the source of iron is of vegetable origin, such as beans or peas, you must also ingest a source of vitamin C. like oranges or peppers. Learn more at: Foods Rich in Iron.

2. Chocolate mousse with avocado

This is an excellent option to consume as a dessert or as a snack during the day, being rich in antioxidants that help to strengthen the hair, as well as keep the skin young and healthy.

Ingredients

1 medium avocado;

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder;

1 tablespoon of coconut oil;

3 tablespoons of honey.

Preparation mode

Blend all the ingredients in a blender until you get a creamy consistency. Makes about 5 servings.